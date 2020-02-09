Magahey Breaks State Record, Aikins Pops 19.7/43.2 at GHSAA 6A-7A Champs

2020 GEORGIA HS SWIMMING & DIVING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TOP 3 TEAMS – GIRLS 6A

Cambridge- 276 Alpharetta- 245 Centennial- 209

FINAL TOP 3 TEAMS – BOYS 6A

Dalton- 445 Alpharetta- 411 Johns Creek- 306

FINAL TOP 3 TEAMS – GIRLS 7A

Lassiter- 332.5 Brookwood- 307 Walton- 291

FINAL TOP 3 TEAMS – BOYS 7A

North Gwinnett- 319 Brookwood- 304.5 West Forsyth- 246

MEET HIGHLIGHTS:

In the 7A division. U.S. National Junior Teamer Jake Magahey (MLCR) took down the Georgia State Record in the 200 free. The former mark stood at a 1:35.16, but Magahey cleared that by almost a second in 1:34.37. That’s about a second shy of his lifetime best from Winter Juniors. He was within a second of the State Record in the 500 free, winning that as well in 4:16.47. In the 200 medley relay, Magahey led off with a 22.43 back split. He also had the fastest 400 free relay split of the field, anchoring in 42.40.

WFOR’s Jack Aikins put up a pair of best times to sweep the sprints. Aikins’ 19.74 in the 50 free was just a tenth off the State Record. He was also a tenth away from the mark in the 100 free, winning in 43.27. Aikins put up a 19.55 anchor split on the 200 free relay an a 42.97 anchor on the 400 free relay. Nathaniel Stoffle (BKWD) broke 50 for the first time, winning the 100 fly in 48.95. He also won the 100 back in 48.43.

PRKV’s Abigail McCulloh swept that double on the girls’ side. She was within hundredths of her best to win the 200 free in 1:47.95. She also won the 500 free in 4:46.21. Lily Burke (BKWD) earned a winning double with a 51.12 in the 100 free and a lifetime best 2:01.98 in the 200 IM.

In the 6A division, Alicia Henry (ALPH) took down the State Record in the 100 breast. She was just 3 tenths shy of a lifetime best in 1:00.56. CBDG freshman Sophie Brison made a huge drop to win the 200 IM. She took nearly 8 seconds off her time throughout the day, winning in 2:00.68. She also clipped her best to win the 100 back in 54.47. Teammate Abigail Grottle won both of her events: the 200 free (1:49.86) and 500 free (4:51.89).

DALT’s Roman Valdez took a pair of wins with best times. He first took the 200 free in 1:37.87, a best by nearly a second. In the 100 free, Valdez swam sub-45 for the first time with his 44.90. Teammate Henry Bethel swept his double with a 1:47.66 in the 200 IM and a lifetime best 54.31 in the 100 breast.