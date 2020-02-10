Braydon Kime Commits to University of Saint Mary Spires for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kettering, Ohio’s Braydon Kime has elected to swim at the University of Saint Mary for the next four years. A senior at Centerville High School, Kime competes on the swim and track and field teams and he played saxophone for two years in the school band. He swims club at Kettering City Swim Team under David Back. He is the Ohio Senior Representative for USA Swimming and serves on the Safe Sport and Treasury committees.

“I am excited to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Saint Mary. I choose the University of Saint Mary because of how much they have to offer to help me excel as a person. The atmosphere there is also great with everyone so welcoming. Go Spires!”

Kime specializes mainly in fly and free. He is coming off a strong December in which he went lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM at the MAKO Holiday Spirit Invitational. Last summer he competed at Ohio Swimming’s LSC Senior Long Course Championships in the 50/200 free, 100 back, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM and finaled in the 200 fly.

The University of Saint Mary men’s and women’s swimming teams are in their second season. In their inaugural season, they qualified three relays for the NAIA National Championships. Kime already has NAIA “A” qualifying standards in the 200 fly and 200 IM. He will join Landon Adamo in the Spires’ class of 2024.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 53.33

200 fly – 1:59.16

50 free – 22.73

100 free – 49.88

200 free – 1:49.00

200 IM – 2:03.64

