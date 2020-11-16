Madisyn Cox on 2:10.4 200 IM at US Open: “It felt good” (Video)

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM/timed finals
- Streaming Info/Races to Watch
- Meet Central – San Antonio
- Friday AM Results
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
Longhorn Aquatics’ Madisyn Cox won the 200 IM handily, coming with 1.4 second of her seed time with 2:10.49. Texas sophomore Kelly Pash cruised to an easy second place going 2:15.06. Cal’s Ema Rajic took third in 2:18.54, the fastest she has been in LCM since the summer of 2018.