Madisyn Cox on 2:10.4 200 IM at US Open: “It felt good” (Video)

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

Longhorn Aquatics’ Madisyn Cox won the 200 IM handily, coming with 1.4 second of her seed time with 2:10.49. Texas sophomore Kelly Pash cruised to an easy second place going 2:15.06. Cal’s Ema Rajic took third in 2:18.54, the fastest she has been in LCM since the summer of 2018.

