Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anna Brooker Announces Transfer to Utah after Iowa Shutters Program

Anna Brooker from Carlsbad, California has announced her transfer to the University of Utah after the University of Iowa dropped their program. It is a bittersweet move for Brooker, whose parents both swam for Iowa.

“I can’t express enough what Iowa Swimming & Diving has meant to me. I have learned so much during my time as a Hawkeye and was heartbroken when the decision was made to cut the team. I am a legacy Hawkeye as both my parents swam at Iowa and even though it is coming to an end, I will never forget the countless memories and friends I have made throughout the past year and a half.

“Moving forward, I am excited to announce my commitment to transfer to the University of Utah for 2021 and have the opportunity to continue to pursue my swimming career. Thank you to everyone who has supported me…GO UTES!!!”

Brooker graduated from Carlsbad High School in 2019 and spent a year on the Iowa women’s swimming and diving team. She ranked 2nd on the team in the 1000/1650 free, 3rd in the 400 IM, 4th in the 500 free, and 5th in the 200 back. Prior to Iowa, she swam for North Coast Aquatics and was a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 back and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200/400 IM. She competed in the 100/200 back and 400 IM at 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals and at 2018 Winter Juniors West. In high school, she was a 5-time event winner at the CIF-San Diego Section Division 1 Championships.

Event Collegiate Best Pre-Iowa Best
500 Free 4:55.85 4:53.88
1000 Free 10:19.54 10:04.96
1650 Free 17:15.49 17:22.81
200 Back 2:01.47 1:59.23
100 Breast 1:14.43 1:15.62
100 Fly 1:01.43 58.05
200 IM 2:07.47 2:03.55
400 IM 4:26.65 4:22.52

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!