Anna Brooker Announces Transfer to Utah after Iowa Shutters Program

Anna Brooker from Carlsbad, California has announced her transfer to the University of Utah after the University of Iowa dropped their program. It is a bittersweet move for Brooker, whose parents both swam for Iowa.

“I can’t express enough what Iowa Swimming & Diving has meant to me. I have learned so much during my time as a Hawkeye and was heartbroken when the decision was made to cut the team. I am a legacy Hawkeye as both my parents swam at Iowa and even though it is coming to an end, I will never forget the countless memories and friends I have made throughout the past year and a half. “Moving forward, I am excited to announce my commitment to transfer to the University of Utah for 2021 and have the opportunity to continue to pursue my swimming career. Thank you to everyone who has supported me…GO UTES!!!”

Brooker graduated from Carlsbad High School in 2019 and spent a year on the Iowa women’s swimming and diving team. She ranked 2nd on the team in the 1000/1650 free, 3rd in the 400 IM, 4th in the 500 free, and 5th in the 200 back. Prior to Iowa, she swam for North Coast Aquatics and was a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 back and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200/400 IM. She competed in the 100/200 back and 400 IM at 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals and at 2018 Winter Juniors West. In high school, she was a 5-time event winner at the CIF-San Diego Section Division 1 Championships.