Macguire McDuff Wins Men’s 100 Free in 49.06 on Night 2 of Cary Futures

2022 FUTURES CHAMPIONSHIPS- CARY

July 27-30, 2022

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, NC

LCM (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile “2022 Futures Championships – Cary NC”

Web Results

Highlighting night 2 of Cary Futures was Macguire McDuff who won the men’s 100 free in a 49.06. McDuff, a rising sophomore at Florida, had a previous best time of 49.66 which he swam in April at US International Team Trials to finish 14th. Notably, McDuff has dropped almost two seconds in the event over the last year as he swam a 50.98 last summer. Finishing behind McDuff in the event was Michael Cotter of TAC Titans who touched in a 49.65 who had a previous best time of 49.98.

Also highlighting night 2 was Julia Podkoscielny of Pine Crest Swimming. Podkoscielny won the women’s 400 IM in a 4:46.37. She has a best time of 4:43.57 from December 2021 and is committed to Florida for 2023.

In addition to her win, Podkoscielny also completed a tough double on the night. She finished in a 1:02.31 for second place in the women’s 100 back just behind Club Wolverine’s Lily Cleason who touched in a 1:02.25. Cleason, a Michigan 2023 commit, has dropped from a 1:03.91 to a 1:02.25 in the last year.

Winnign the men’s 100 back was Matt Menke who touched in a 55.20, winning the event by over a second. Menke will be a senior this fall for Alabama. This past season, he finished ninth at NCAAs in the SCY version of the event.

Michael Mullen of Bolles School Sharks won the men’s 400 IM in a 4:21.50 making him the #12 15-16 in the event all time. Mullen has made great strides in the event over the last year as his best time last summer was a 4:25.47.

After finishing second in the 200 free on night 1, Addison Sauickie of Sarasota Sharks won the women’s 100 free in a 55.66, winning the event by almost a full second.