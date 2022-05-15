Mabel Zavaros Wins Twice on Day 2 of 2022 Atlanta Classic

2022 Atlanta Classic

Friday, May 13 – Sunday, May 15, 2022

Atlanta, Georgia

McAuley Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Start times: Prelims – 9 AM/Finals 6PM (ET)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Results under “Speedo Atlanta Classic” on MeetMobile

On the second night of the 2022 Atlanta Classic, finals of the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 400 free were raced.

Florida Gator Mabel Zavaros won both events of her double tonight. First, she won the 200 fly in 2:12.33, a little off her time from Canadian Trials in April but over a second ahead of runner-up Izzy Gati.

She followed up with a win in the 400 free, clocking 4:15.30. Zavaros held a slim lead over Kentucky’s Beth McNeese, until McNeese flipped four tenths ahead of her at the 350. Zavaros closed in 30.29 compared to McNeese’s 31.00, surging ahead to out-touch her 4:15.30 to 4:15.61. That’s a season best time for Zavaros–she was 4:16.09 in prelims at Canadian Trials before adding time in the final.

After winning the 200 free on Day 1 in a personal best 1:48.31, Venezuelan Olympian Alfonso Mestre won the 400 free with another personal best. Mestre swam 3:47.95, knocking 1.21 seconds off the best he set last May at the Indianapolis Pro Swim. He finished 7.15 seconds ahead of runner-up Joaquin Vargas.

Alfonso’s older brother and fellow Olympian Alberto Mestre won the 50 free in 22.44, about half a second off his best 21.93. He won the race handily, .61 hundredths ahead of teammate Julian Smith.

Olympians Rhyan White and Kira Toussaint went head to head in the 100 back. White led the whole way, splitting 28.90/31.40 to win in 1:00.36 ahead of Toussaint’s 1:00.98. At U.S World Trials, White was 58.59 to finish third behind Regan Smith and Claire Curzan. White qualified for Worlds in the 200 back while Toussaint, who represents the Netherlands, qualified in the 50 and 100, so they won’t have a rematch next month in Budapest. Toussaint recently returned from the Netherlands to train at her alma mater, Tennessee. This is her second meet since her return to the United States.

Aidan Stoffle won the 100 back by over a second and a half, clocking a 55.00, only two hundredths off the best he set at World Trials. He had a strong sophomore season at Auburn–he was one of three scorers for the War Eagles at men’s NCAAs, finishing 16th in the 100 back and swimming a best 45.36 in prelims.

