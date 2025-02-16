Lynn’s Vitaly Kostin Sets 200 Fly Conference Record as Tampa Leads Sunshine State Standings

2025 Sunshine State Conference Championships

OCALA, Fla. – The fourth day of SSC’s wrapped up at Florida Aquatic Swimming and Training on Saturday night while heading into the final day of the 2025 Sunshine State Conference Swim Championship, the women from Tampa continued to increase their lead, finishing the night with 714 points. Behind the Spartans in second remains Nova Southeastern with 679 points, followed by the Lynn Fighting Knights in third place with 458.5 points.

Tampa’s men continued to lead the men’s standings with 641.5 points, while Florida Southern stayed in second place, totaling 460 points. Nova Southeastern came in at third with 395 points.

Day five begins with prelims at 10 AM.

Top Performances: Hailey Williams of Nova Southeastern picked up the first gold medal of the night in the 500 Free with a time of 4:50.07, while Luna Mertins of Lynn recorded a meet-record time of 52.75 in the 100 Back. Claire Gass of Nova Southeastern was placed at the top of the podium in the 100 Breast in 1:01.03. Tampa’s Burlingtyn Bokos wrapped up the individual competitions, claiming first in the 200 Fly with a time of 1:59.15. Nova Southeastern (Kristina Orban, Zsofia Kurdi, Maria Goncalves, Maya Esparza) wrapped up women’s competition on Saturday in spectacular fashion by breaking a conference record in the 200 Free Relay with a time of 1:30.75

The men’s top performers of the night saw Jacob Hamlin of Tampa set a new Meet Record in the 500 Free with 4:18.39 while Lynn’s Vitaly Kostin set a conference record in the 200 Fly with a first place time of 1:44.06. Brandon Wilson of Florida Southern finished the 100 Back for first in 46.75 while Nova Southeastern’s Inigo Marina earned the highest spot on the podium in the 100 Breast at 53.46. For the second night in a row, Florida Southern earned gold in relay action as Matheus Da Rocha, Brandon Wilson, William Neville, Nino Viallon won the 200 Free Relay with a time of 1:19.36.

Day 4 Medalists (*Indicates SSC Record)

Women’s 500 Free Medalists:

1. Hailey Williams, Nova Southeastern (4:50.07)

2. Laura Hodgson, Tampa (4:51.95)

3. Ilaria Murzilli, Nova Southeastern (4:51.98)

Men’s 500 Free Medalists:

1. Jacob Hamlin, Tampa (4:18.39) (Meet Record)

2. Luca Alessandrini, Nova Southeastern (4:20.66)

3. Rafael Ponce De Leon, Tampa (4:23.52)

Women’s 100 Back Medalists:

1. Luna Mertins, Lynn (52.75) (Meet Record)

2. Roma Vrijhof, Tampa (54.73)

3. Maria Goncalves, Nova Southeastern (54.80)

Men’s 100 Back Medalists:

1. Brandon Wilson, Florida Southern (46.75)

2. Maurice Grabowski, Lynn (47.24)

3. Parker Knollman, Tampa (47.55)

Women’s 100 Breast Medalist:

1. Claire Gass, Nova Southeastern (1:01.03)

2. Hannah Montgomery, Nova Southeastern (1:01.54)

3. Kristina Orban, Nova Southeastern (1:01.75)

Men’s 100 Breast Medalist:

1. Inigo Marina, Nova Southeastern (53.46)

2. Maxim Tsyfarov, Lynn (53.47)

3. William Slowey, Rollins (53.54)

Women’s 200 Fly:

1. Burlingtyn Bokos, Tampa (1:59.15)

2. May Lowy, Nova Southeastern (1:59.41)

3. Mariele De Santis, Lynn (2:02.25)

Men’s 200 Fly:

1. Vitaly Kostin, Lynn (1:44.06)*

2. Luke Dinges, Rollins (1:44.88)

3. Evan McInerny, Rollins (1:45.86)

Women’s 200 Free Relay Medalist:

1. Nova Southeastern, (Kristina Orban, Zsofia Kurdi, Maria Goncalves, Maya Esparza) (1:30.75)*

2. Lynn, (Laura Dekoninck, Malaika Schneider, Lexi Lundell, Luna Mertins) (1:31.29)

3. Tampa, (Brooke Mahneke, Tilde Morin, Alicia Soderlind, Alyssa Webb) (1:33.55)

Men’s 200 Free Relay Medalist:

1.Florida Southern, (Matheus Da Rocha, Brandon Wilson, William Neville, Nino Viallon) (1:19.36)

2. Tampa, (Tibor Tistan, Caleb Brandon, Gabriel Rzezwicki, Rafael Ponce De Leon) (1:19.60)

3. Nova Southeastern, (Gavin Lindley, Inigo Marina, Luca Alessandrini, Mateus Ribeiro) (1:21.19)