Colorado Mesa Wins Women’s and Men’s RMAC Championship Crowns For Seventh Consecutive Season

2025 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Championships

Dates: Tuesday, February 11–Saturday, February 15

Location: El Pomar Natatorium, Grand Junction, CO

Defending Champions: Colorado Mesa women (6x); Colorado Mesa men (6x)

Teams: Adams State, Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, CSU Pueblo (women), Nebraska-Kearney (women), Oklahoma Christian, Simon Fraser, Western Colorado (women)

Women’s Meet

Courtesy: Audrey Bloomquist, RMAC Director of Marketing & Championships

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – For the seventh straight year, the Colorado Mesa Universtiy women’s swimming and diving squad was crowned RMAC Swimming and Diving Conference Champions on Saturday at the El Pomar Natatorium after accumulating an impressive 1,939 points. Tori Meklensek, a senior for Simon Fraser University, claimed the championship’s Women’s Swimmer of the Meet award, while Kenya Meyer, a junior for Colorado Mesa, earned the Women’s Diver of the Meet honor.

Adding 446 points to their Friday evening lead, the Maverick women gathered an individual title, a relay title and two runner-up performances during Saturday evening’s finals. Junior, Agata Naskret, swam a new RMAC championship record of 1:55.17 to capture the 200-yard backstroke title, easily surpassing the NCAA “A” standard time. Naskret also swam first leg of CMU’s first place 400-yard freestyle relay team, accompanying teammates Elli Williams, Kendyll Wilkinson and Ada Qunell to a time of 3:21.41. Olivia Hansson earned runner-up in the women’s 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 17:00.77, while teammate Kendyll Wilkinson swam to a second-place 100-yard freestyle finish with a time of 50.77.

Boasting 128 points, Tori Meklensek earned the Women’s Swimmer of the Meet award for the second consecutive year. Her individual titles in the 200-yard freestyle, 500-year freestyle, and 1000-yard freestyle surpassed the “A” standard times for the NCAA Championships, while her 1650-yard freestyle title reached the NCAA “B” standard time. Tori also swam the third leg in Simon Fraser’s second place 200-yard freestyle relay and second place 400-yard freestyle relay, while serving as the starter for SFU’s second place 800-yard freestyle relay.

After setting the RMAC Championship record and El Pomar Natatorium facility record in the 3-meter competition, Kenya Meyer earned her second consecutive Women’s Diver of the Meet honor with a total of 64 points. Meyer claimed both individual diving titles, garnering a score 459.50 in the finals of the 1-meter competition and a score of 541.70 in the finals of the 3-meter competition.

Saturday’s Champions

1650 Yard Freestyle: Tori Meklensek, Simon Fraser, 16:53.52

100 Yard Freestyle: Abby Williams, Simon Fraser, 50.00

200 Yard Backstroke: Agata Naskret, Colorado Mesa, 1:55.17

200 Yard Breaststroke: Hailey Uhrig, Oklahoma Christian, 2:18.28

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Colorado Mesa (Agata Naskret, Elli Williams, Kendyll Wilkinson, Ada Qunell), 3:21.41

Final Team Results

Team Points Colorado Mesa 1,939.00 Simon Fraser 1,194.00 Colorado School of Mines 1,156.50 Western Colorado 1,010.00 Oklahoma Christian 804.50 CSU Pueblo 470.00 Nebraska-Kearney 423.00 UT Permian Basin 282.00 Adams State 156.00

Men’s Meet

Courtesy: Cody Bush, RMAC Associate Commissioner / Strategic Communications

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Colorado Mesa University men’s swimming team won its ninth Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championship – and seventh straight – on Saturday at El Pomar Natatorium.

The Mavericks extended their lead through Saturday’s final session. Colorado Mesa opened the day with a sweep of the medals in the 100-yard freestyle. Senior Kuba Kiszczak won the event in 44.72 followed by senior Austin Patterson in second, and sophomore Jameson McEnaney in third. The Mavericks’ divers followed suit in their sweep of the 1-meter event medal positions. Junior Wyatt Hermanson won the event with a score of 574.70, with sophomore Jax Juarros finishing second and junior Ryan Campbell taking third. Colorado Mesa’s 400 freestyle relay team capped the event with a winning time of 2:56.38.

Simon Fraser junior Marcus Mak won the RMAC Swimmer of the Championship award after scoring 76 points during the championship. He won the 200 and 400 individual medleys and the 100 breaststroke. Mak also added a third-place finish in the 200 backstroke and was a member of the Red Leafs’ second-place 800 freestyle relay team. He was also on Simon Fraser’s 200 and 800 freestyle relay teams, which both finished third but did not add to his individual points total for the award.

Hermanson and teammate Ryan Campbell shared the Diver of the Championship award after scoring 36 points in the diving competition. Hermanson won the aforementioned 1-meter event and finished third in the 3-meter competition. Campbell won the 3-meter event and finished third in the 1-meter event.

The RMAC teams now begin preparations for the 2025 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships on March 11-15 at IU Natatorium on the IU Indianapolis campus and is part of the Division II Winter Festival.

Saturday’s Champions

1650 Freestyle: Owen Nicholson, Simon Fraser (15:44.76)

200 Backstroke: Eli Rollen, Oklahoma Christian (1:45.63)

200 Breaststroke: Jarod Arroyo, Oklahoma Christian & Thomas Bakica, Simon Fraser (2:01.57)

400 Freestyle Relay: Colorado Mesa (2:56.38)

1-meter Diving: Wyatt Hermanson, Colorado Mesa (574.70)

Final Team Results