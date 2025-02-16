Kenyon Women, Denison Men Win The 2025 NCAC Championship Crowns

2025 North Coast Athletic Conference Championships

Women’s Meet

Courtesy: NCAC

GRANVILLE, OH – The Kenyon women captured their league-leading 29th overall crown, as competition wrapped up on Saturday night at the 2025 NCAC Swimming & Diving Championships at the Trumbull Aquatics Center on the campus of Denison University.

The Owls tallied 2,040 points after recording 26 All-NCAC finishes and collecting eight NCAC titles to win the conference crown. Denison finished second in the team standings with 1,929 points after winning 13 events and logging 32 All-NCAC finishes, while DePauw finished third with 1,281 points, followed by Wooster (1,159), Oberlin (923.5), Wittenberg (720.5), Ohio Wesleyan (577), Hiram (260).

Kenyon senior Jennah Fadely (Siler City, NC/Jordan Matthews) was named the NCAC Women’s Swimmer of the Year for the third-consecutive season after winning three individual event titles and two relays, along with one runner-up relay finish. Fadley and her teammates collected gold in the 400 free relay in an NCAA “B” cut time of 3:21.39, along with earning the 400 medley relay title in an NCAC record, and NCAA “B” cut time (3:39.88). The 200 medley quartet finished second in an NCAA “B” cut time of 1:40.77. Fadely captured her fourth-straight 100 IM (56.09) and 100 breast (1:00.57) titles and her third-consecutive 200 IM crown (2:01.50), all in NCAA “B” standard times.

In the diving well, Denison senior Kerstyn Johnson claimed the NCAC Women’s Diver of the Year for the third-time in her career after winning the one-meter event at the 2025 NCAC Championships with a regional-qualifying score of 429.20 and posting a second-place finish in the three-meter competition with another regional-qualifying score with 444.80 points.

In addition, Kenyon’s Jael Cohn (Santa Margerita, CA/San Luis Obispo Classical Acad.) earned 2025 NCAC Women’s Newcomer of the Year honors after placing in the top ten in both diving events. Cohn placed eighth on the one-meter board (315.30) and 10th in the three-meter competition (264.80), earning the Owls 47 overall team points.

Finally, DePauw and Denison collected the NCAC Women’s Swimming Coaching Staff of the Year and Women’s Diving Coaching Staff of the Year honors, respectively. The DePauw coaching staff, including head coach Tracy Menzel, earned the Women’s Swimming Coaching Staff of the Year honor. for second straight year; Assistant coach Alan Senn, is in his first year with the program. The Tigers were led to a third-place finish after accumulating 1,281 points at the 2025 NCAC championship. Over the four-days of conference competition, the Tigers logged seven top-five finishes and five all-conference certificates. Big Red head coach Russ Bertram claimed his third-consecutive and seventh overall Women’s Diving Coaching Staff of the Year award in 2025 as Denison swept places 1-3 in the one- and three-meter competition, with all three divers posting regional qualifying scores. Bertram also earned his fifth men’s diving coach honor at this year’s meet.

In other action Saturday night, Kenyon sophomore Bengisu Caymaz (Istanbul, Turkey/Eyuboglu) started the night off winning the 1650 freestyle, for the second-consecutive season, in an NCAA “B” cut time 16:36.97. Denison first-year Caroline Ramirez (Cincinnati, OH/Country Day) brought the NCAC title in the 200 backstroke back to Granville for the first time since 2017, touching the wall in an NCAA “B” cut time of 2:00.94. Denison senior Grace Kadlecik (Lansing, NY/Lansing) paced the field in the 100 free to earn gold in an NCAA “B” cut time of 50.80. Kenyon senior Gabby Wei (Hong Kong/Hong Kong International) broke the NCAC record in the 200 breast during prelims (2:14.09) and then reset the conference record in the “A” finals to capture her fourth-straight title in an NCAA “B” cut time of 2:12.41. Denison junior Emily Harris (Castalian Springs, TN/Ensworth) earned her second-consecutive 200 butterfly title in an NCAA “B” cut time of 2:00.71.

Men’s Meet

Courtesy: NCAC

GRANVILLE, OH – The Denison men captured their 14th North Coast Athletic Conference crown as competition wrapped up on Saturday night at the 2025 NCAC Swimming & Diving Championships at the Trumbull Aquatics Center on the campus of Denison University.

The Big Red, who captured the team title with 2061.5 points, logged 40 All-NCAC finishes in the 21 events contested and collected 15 NCAC titles over the four-day meet. The Kenyon men finished second overall with 1,642 points after winning six events and posting 15 All-NCAC performances, while Wabash checked in at third with 1,339.5 points. Oberlin finished fourth overall (1,070 points), followed by Wooster (1,016), DePauw (967.5), Ohio Wesleyan (413), Hiram (412.5) and Wittenberg (314).

Kenyon junior Djordje Dragojlovic (Belgrade, Serbia/Nada Dimic), the 2023 Newcomer of the Year,

was named the 2025 NCAC Men’s Swimmer of the Year after winning three individual event titles and collecting four runner-up finishes in the relays. Dragojlovic and his teammates collected silver in the 200 free (1:20.48), 400 free (2:56.29), 200 medley (1:27.68) and 400 medley (3:13.65) relays. The junior captured his third-straight 100 free championship crown with the meet’s first NCAA “A” cut time of 43.14 to reset the NCAC record that he broke a season ago. He also collected the 50 free title in an NCAA “B” cut time (19.99) and his second-consecutive 100 back title in an NCAC record and NCAA “B” time standard (47.33).

In the diving well, Denison junior Nick Fogel (Corcoran, MN/Providence Academy) claimed 2025 NCAC Men’s Diver of the Year honors after sweeping both boards at the conference meet. Fogel posted regional qualifying scores in both the one-meter (526.55) and the three-meter (515.30) boards.

In addition, Denison first-year George Goins (Charlotte, NC/McCallie School (TN)) earned the 2025 NCAC Men’s Newcomer of the Year honors after earning three All-NCAC certificates. Goins captured two silver medals thanks to touching the wall in NCAA “B” cut times in the 200 free (1:39.23) and the 1650 free (15:43.18). The rookie also posted a third-place finish in the 500 free in an NCAA “B” cut time (4:28.46). Goins’ top-three finishes totaled 92 team points for the Big Red.

Finally, Denison swept the NCAC Men’s Swimming Coaching Staff of the Year and Men’s Diving Coaching Staff of the Year honors. Head coach Gregg Parini, in his 38th year with the Big Red, along with associate head coach Kellen Beckwith and assistant coach Kristen Skroski have earned the program their eighth Men’s Swimming Coaching Staff of the Year honor. The Big Red were led to a first-place finish after accumulating 2061.5 points, logging 40 All-NCAC finishes in the 21 events contested, collecting 15 NCAC titles and breaking seven NCAC records over the four-day meet. Big Red head diving coach Russ Bertram claimed his fifth overall Men’s Diving Coaching Staff of the Year award in 2025 as Denison swept places 1-3 in the one- and three-meter competition, with all three divers posting regional qualifying scores. Bertram also earned his third-consecutive and seventh overall women’s diving coach honor at this year’s meet.

In other action Saturday night, Denison senior Lucas Conrads (Naperville, IL/Waubonsie Valley) won his third-consecutive 1650 free title with an NCAA “B” cut time of 15:32.51. Denison senior Patrick Daly (New Albany, OH/New Albany) captured the 100 IM in record-setting fashion, touching the wall in an NCAC-record time of 49.57 for his second-consecutive conference crown in the event. Kenyon first-year Charlie Green (Mount Pleasant, SC/Wando) took gold in the 200 backstroke in an NCAA “B” cut time of 1:46.21, earning the Owls their fourth-straight title in the event. Denison senior Elijah Venos (Pleasant Ridge, MI/Brother Rice) completed the sweep in the breaststroke events, earning the 200 title in an NCAC record and NCAA “B” cut time of 1:56.67. Denison sophomore Max Lough (Upland, CA/Damien) outpaced the field in the 200 butterfly in an NCAA “B” cut time of 1:47.40.