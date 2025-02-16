Emory Women Hold Off NYU, Eagles Collect 26th Consecutive UAA Championship Sweep

2025 University Athletic Association Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: Woodruff P.E. Center, Atlanta, GA

Defending Champions: Emory women (25x); Emory men (25x)

Women’s Meet

Courtesy: Phil Engel, UAA Director of Communications & Sports Information

The streak lives on as for the 26th consecutive time the Emory University women’s swimming & diving team captured the University Athletic Association championship as the conference meet came to an end Saturday night at the Madeleine Jude Brown Aquatic Center in Atlanta. This also represents the 32nd overall conference championship for the Eagles.

The Eagles outlasted a final-night charge from New York University to extend their winning streak over the rest of the vaunted UAA. Emory finished the four-day meet with 1,867 points while the Violets totaled 1,846 points. The 21-point margin of victory was closest between the top two teams in the 37-year history of the UAA Championships.

At the end of the meet, freshman Caitlin Crysel was one of the big award winners as she was tabbed as the Rookie of the Year on the women’s side. She becomes the 14th Eagle to win the honor. Furthermore, the Emory coaching staff of Jon Howell, Cindy Fontana, John Petroff, Bob Hackett and Tomasz Rossa were honored as Co-Coaching Staff of the Year winners alongside NYU. It is the 14th time Howell and his staff have won the honor on the women’s side.

After ending Friday night trailing the Violets by 18 points, the Eagles were able to soar into a 67-point advantage following the first four events on Saturday.

The night got underway with senior Ariana Khan (4th, 460.90) and junior Ren Watt (8th, 435.95) showing out for the Eagles in the final of the 1-meter dive. After the divers’ performances on the board, senior Jada Chatoor opened the evening’ swimming session by taking second in the mile as she turned in an All-UAA effort with a time of 16:55.83. Joining Chatoor inside the top-six were juniors Meredith Liu (4th, 17:01.03) and Morgan Main (6th, 17:09.49).

Over the next two events, the Eagles placed four inside the top 12 in the 200 Backstroke and six inside the top 12 in the 100 Freestyle to move ahead of NYU by a score of 1,597-1,530. Junior Jane Sanderson paced the Eagles in the 200 Back as she took third at 2:00.79 and in the 100 Free, freshman Louisa Wendt was an All-UAA finisher as she earned bronze with a time of 50.98.

The Violets shaved 17 points off the Emory lead in the 200 Breaststroke, but the Eagles were still showcased by sophomore Katie Cohen in the event as she completed the Breaststroke sweep in grand fashion. Cohen broke the UAA record as she won gold, touching in a time of 2:15.38 while freshman Maddy Lu was the runner-up at 2:17.03.

NYU continued to shave into the Emory lead as competition moved into the 200 Fly as top finishes by the Violets cut the Emory lead down to 23 points. Freshman Elodie Mitchell headlined Emory swimmers in the event as she placed third with a time of 2:01.30 and one of three Eagles in the A final as the team picked up much needed points.

With a 23-point margin heading into the final event of the weekend, the Eagles were able to clinch the title behind strong efforts from the 400 Freestyle Relay teams. In the consolation final, the group of Sanderson, sophomore Natalie Boorjian, junior Isabel Huang and sophomore Meredith Teague won the race at 3:27.00 before the group of Crysel, Wendt, senior Ava Kennedy and graduate student Penelope Helm took silver with a time of 3:23.06.

Across the four days in Atlanta, the Emory women compiled four event titles and 21 All-UAA finishes.

Men’s Meet

Courtesy: Phil Engel, UAA Director of Communications & Sports Information

The streak of excellence continued Saturday night for the Emory University men’s swimming & diving team as for the 26th time the Eagles were crowned University Athletic Association champions.

On the final night in Atlanta, the Eagles rode the strength of one more event title and five additional All-UAA performances to close out a strong week of competition. Emory won the meet by 95.5 points, finishing with a total of 1,682 points with New York University coming in second place at 1,586.5 points.

At the end of the meet, freshman Solly Berkenwald became the sixth Emory man to be named the UAA Diver of the Year as he was the big award winner for the Eagles. Furthermore, Head Coach Jon Howell and his staff of Cindy Fontana, John Petroff, Bob Hackett and Tomasz Rossa were named the league’s Coaching Staff of the Year. It is the seventh time Howell and his constituents have won the award on the men’s side and first since 2022. In addition, Rossa was named the men’s Diving Coach of the Year for the first time.

The night got underway with freshman Ben Pritchard finishing as the runner-up in the mile with his time of 15:28.06. Pritchard was one of three straight All-UAA efforts by an Eagle as sophomore Graham Zucker was the runner-up in the 200 Backstroke with a time of 1:46.45 and classmate Hayden Tupper placed third in the 100 Freestyle at 44.60. Zucker was one of seven Eagles to finish inside the top 13 in the event while Tupper topped five Eagles inside the top 23.

Emory’s lone event championship of the night came in the 200 Breaststroke as senior Liyang Sun secured the win with a finals time of 1:56.50, giving him his first-ever conference crown. Junior Henri Bonnault added All-UAA honors in the event as he took third at 1:59.41. The duo were two of five Eagles to finish among the top 10 spots.

Sophomore McKee Thorsen added a runner-up finish for the Eagles in the 200 Fly as he turned in a time of 1:46.90 in the final individual event of the meet.

The Eagles rounded out the meet with a strong performance in the 400 Freestyle Relay with the team of Tupper, Thorsen, senior Dylan Yin and freshman Colin Zexter were fourth in the A Final at 2:58.45 and the group of seniors Johnny Bradshaw, Nolan Lahmann and juniors Sven Becker and Caden Bjornstad were 10th at 3:00.13.

Over the four days inside the Madeleine Jude Brown Aquatic Center, the Eagles turned in eight event wins and 17 All-UAA finishes.

Final Standings

