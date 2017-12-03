Lynch Closes Georgia Invite with Personal Best 42.01 100 Free

2017 GEORGIA FALL INVITATIONAL

The 2017 Georgia Invitational concluded on Sunday in Athens, Georgia with day 3 finals. Swimmers gathered to compete in the finals of the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay.

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS:

Men’s 200 Back (2017 Invite Time – 1:41.74):

Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez picked up another NCAA ‘A’ cut tonight. Gonzalez, a freshman, is making waves in his first ever season of short course swimming. After putting up the #1 time in the nation in the 400 IM last night, he secured the #2 time in the NCAA in the 200 back tonight. Gonzalez’s winning time of 1:39.05 was over half a second below the ‘A’ cut.

Cal freshmen Daniel Carr (1:40.65) and Bryce Mefford (1:40.84) each dropped over a second to dip into the 1:40-range. With Ryan Murphy now a pro, the Bears didn’t have much in terms of immediate scoring projections in the backstrokes, but that’s changed this weekend after Carr and Mefford’s improvements. Auburn’s Petter Fredriksson joined them in dipping under the 2017 NCAA invite time with a 1:41.60 for 4th place.

Men’s 100 Free (2017 Invite Time – 42.76):

Cal teammates Justin Lynch and Ryan Hoffer broke slightly ahead of the field as they battled to the finish. Lynch led by a nail at the halfway mark, but was able to outpace Hoffer to stretch his lead up to a couple of tenths through the back half. Lynch won in an NCAA ‘A’ cut and new personal best of 42.01, followed by Hoffer in 42.28. Lynch’s time is #2 in the NCAA and short of #1 by just 2 hundredths.

Swimming a few tenths under the 2017 invite time were Auburn’s Peter Holoda and Cal’s Michael Jensen as Holoda got his hand to the wall in a tight race for 3rd in 42.44 to Jensen’s 42.47. Michigan’s Paul Powers was just hundredths shy of last season’s invite time in 42.79.

Men’s 200 Fly (2017 Invite Time – 1:43.09):

Cal’s Zheng Quah, the top NCAA returner in this event, won the race handily in an NCAA ‘A’ cut time of 1:40.68 to become the #2 swimmer in the NCAA this season and was shy of the #1 spot by just a tenth. Quah used his back half speed to pull away from teammate Michael Thomas and Georgia freshman Camden Murphy, who wound up battling for 2nd place.

Murphy had a tenth on Thomas at the half, but Thomas outsplit him across the back half. Thomas touched with a 1:41.22 for an NCAA ‘A’ cut and lifetime best, while Murphy was just tenths shy in 1:41.74. Murphy’s swim demolished his former best time by 2.5 seconds. Virginia’s Zach Fong rolled to a personal best 1:42.67 to clear the 2017 NCAA invite time behind them.

Men’s 200 Breast (2017 Invite Time – 1:54.54):

Cal’s Andrew Seliskar looks like he may be swapping out the 200 fly for the 200 breast this season, the latter of which he won tonight. Seliskar jumped out to the early lead in 53.93. Michigan’s Jacob Montague started to reel him in as Seliskar began to fade on the final 50, but Seliskar was able to hold him off, winning in 1:53.05 to Montague’s 1:53.23. The Wolverines got 2 under the 2017 NCAA invite time, as Tommy Cope finished 3rd in 1:53.72. Cope blew away his best time by 2 seconds.

Men’s 1650 Free (2017 Invite Time – 14:56.84):

Michigan All-Americans Felix Auboeck and PJ Ransford turned in a 1-2 finish for the Wolverines. Through the first 500 yards, Ransford kept it pretty even as they both flipped in 4:30s, but Auboeck was able to break ahead after that. Auboeck’s 14:43.76 and Ransford’s 14:49.36 were both several seconds uncer the 2017 NCAA invite time.

Cal’s Nick Norman finished about a second below the mark with a 14:55.73 for 3rd place. Virginia’s Brendan Casey came up a couple of seconds shy, but broke 15:00 for the first time and chopped nearly 7 seconds off his best in 14:58.25. Cal freshman Sean Grieshop followed in 15:00.20.

Men’s 400 Free Relay:

Cal (2:48.42) and Auburn (2:51.04) raced to NCAA ‘A’ cuts in the 400 free relay, with the Bears getting their B relay under the mark as well. Jensen highlighted Cal’s A team with a 41.55 on the 2nd leg. Auburn’s Holoda led off in 42.44, while Zach Apple (42.53) provided another 42-mid on the 2nd leg to help the Tigers edge out Cal’s B team.

FINAL MEN’S TEAM SCORES:

University of California, Berkeley – 1014 University of Michigan – 915 University of Georgia – 674 Auburn University – 664 University of Virginia – 378 Harvard University – 80

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS:

Women’s 100 Free (2017 Invite Time – 48.62):

After a quick 47.16 in prelims, Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil was even faster tonight with a 46.95, holding off Michigan standout Siobhan Haughey (47.20) on the back half. Both Weitzeil and Haughey were under the NCAA ‘A’ cut. Georgia’s Veronica Burchill was just 3 tenths shy with a 47.89 for 3rd. Though she was slightly faster with a 47.83 relay leadoff towards the end of the session, this marked Burchill’s first swim sub-48 and was well below the 2017 invite time.

Virginia sprinter Caitlin Cooper secured a likely invite to NCAAs with a 48.26 for 4th place, holding off a late charge from Michigan’s Gabby Deloof (48.35), who also cleared the 2017 mark. Sister Catie Deloof clipped that time as well, swimming just under it with a 48.60.

Women’s 200 Back (2017 Invite Time – 1:54.00):

Aside from Weitzeil, teammate Amy Bilquist was the only other woman to make an individual ‘A’ cut tonight. Bilquist dominated the back half of the race, breaking ahead of Michigan’s Clara Smiddy and Georgia’s Kylie Stewart to win it in 1:50.48 and post the #2 time in the NCAA. Smiddy (1:51.03) came from behind to outswim Stewart (1:51.88) as both were seconds below the 2017 NCAA invite time.

Virginia youngsters Emma Seiberlich and Abby Richter rounded out the top 5. Between prelims and finals, Seiberlich knocked over a second form her best time today, clearing the 2017 invite time with a 1:53.45. Richter was just off it with a personal best 1:54.22.

Women’s 200 Fly (2017 Invite Time – 1:56.60):

The women’s 200 fly saw a thrilling battle between Cal’s Noemie Thomas and Virginia’s Jenn Marrkand. Through the first 100, Marrkand took a half-second lead over Thomas, and she continued to build that lead through to 150. Thomas came home strong, though, running down Marrkand as they touched simultaneously to tie for the win in 1:54.12.

Georgia teammates Megan Kingsley and Chelsea Britt battled for 3rd, with Kingsley taking it out a second faster and holding on to finish in 1:54.43 to Britt’s 1:54.80 as both were well under the 2017 NCAA invite time. Cal’s Katie McLaughlin (1:55.85) and Georgia’s Caitlin Casazza (1:56.46) were under the 2017 invite time as well, while Michigan’s Vanessa Krause (1:56.72) was just a tenth off.

Women’s 200 Breast (2017 Invite Time – 2:10.55):

Michigan’s Miranda Tucker took control of the race early and held on to win in 2:08.73. Behind her, teammate Emily Kopas (2:09.75) kicked it up a notch on the final 50 to run down Georgia’s Meaghan Raab (2:10.16). Cal freshman Ali Harrison was just a few tenths shy of the 2017 NCAA invite time with a 2:10.92 for 4th place. She knocked another 7 tenths from her best after taking 2 seconds off her best in prelims.

Women’s 1650 Free (2017 Invite Time – 16:16.41):

The Michigan distance duo of Rose Bi and G Ryan pulled off a 1-2 finish for the Wolverines as they Bi won in 16:02.42 and Ryan followed in 16:05.88. Georgia’s Olivia Anderson joined them in finishing several seconds under the 2017 invite time with a 16:07.07 for 3rd, while Michigan’s Sierra Schmidt snuck under last season’s invite mark in 16:15.42.

Women’s 400 Free Relay:

Cal (3:10.95), Virginia (3:12.06), Michigan (3:21.21), and Georgia (3:15.05) all cleared the NCAA ‘A’ cut in the 400 free relay. It was an exciting race that saw 3 teams battling for the win on the final leg. Michigan held the lead with 100 to go after a pair of 47s from Haughey (47.07) and Catie Deloof (47.89) on the middle legs. They weren’t able to hold off Cal’s Weitzeil, however, who dashed to a 46.63 anchor split to win it for the Bears. Virginia clipped the Wolverines at the finish for 2nd place as Laine Reed brought in home in 47.79.

FINAL WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES: