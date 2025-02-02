Lucy Bell Sets Nation Leading 200 Breaststroke Time at Last Dual Meet

Cal vs Stanford (Women)

Berkeley, CA

February 1, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

Team Scores: Stanford 180 — Cal 119



The Stanford women defeated Cal today, finishing their regular season completely undefeated, highlighted by Lucy Bell setting the fastest time in the nation in the 200 breaststroke.

Bell went 2:05.10 in her 200 breaststroke, breaking Stanford’s school record in the event. The previous record belonged to Katie Olsen at 2:05.88 and had stood since 2014. This time also moves her into first in the country in the event in the Division 1 rankings. She overtakes Kaelyn Gridley’s time of 2:05.71 for the position.

Updated Top 5 Rankings:

Bell also went a new personal best time in the 100 breaststroke, swimming 58.30 in the event, moving her to 9th overall.

Stanford won most of the individual events, but they lost both relays to the Golden Bears.

The Cardinal’s first event win of the meet went to Aurora Roghair in the 1000 at 9:24.78. This time is the 2nd best time in the country this season, after only Texas swimmer Jillian Cox’s 9:24.83. Roghair also won the 500 freestyle in 4:36.97, which was off her season best of 4:31.63.

Caroline Bricker won the 200 freestyle in 1:42.56, a new personal best time for her, dropping from the 1:49.50 she went in March of 2020. This swim moves her up to 6th in the NCAA this season. She also swam the 200 IM, winning the event in 1:54.46. This was about three tenths over her season best of 1:54.17.

Lillie Nordmann won the 200 butterfly, setting a new personal best of 1:51.85 in the event. This time will move her into 2nd in the country, only after Emma Sticklen’s 1:49.54 for Texas.

Finally, Torri Huske won three individual events for the Cardinals. She started with the 50 freestyle, where she went 21.30 for a new personal best time in the event. It also moves her up to 2nd in the country, coming in behind only Gretchen Walsh’s 20.54 from Virginia.

She also won the 100 free in 47.78 and the 100 fly in 50.72. She has been faster in both this season.

Stanford also won both of the diving events. Maria Papworth took the 1-meter in 294.45 and Lauren Burch won the 3-Meter with her score of 303.38.

Cal won four events, including both relays. They started with a win in the 200 medley relay in 1:34.24 with their team of Isabelle Stadden, Leah Polonsky, McKenna Stone, and Mary-Ambre Moluh.

The exact same team of four won the 400 freestyle relay, just in a different order. Mary-Ambre Moluh, Isabelle Stadden, Leah Polonsky, and Mckenna Stone went 3:12.49 to beat Stanford’s ‘A’ relay by

Isabelle Stadden was involved in all of Cal’s event wins, taking the top spot in both of the backstroke events. She went 50.38 in the 100 back and 1:52.33 in the 200 back. Neither of these were season best times for her.

Both teams will be back in action on February 17th at the ACC Championships.