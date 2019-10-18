LSU Heads to Auburn for Saturday Dual

Courtesy: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Swimming and Diving Team will hit the road and head to Alabama to face off against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, October 19 at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center. The meet is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT.

IN THE POOL

Both the men’s and women’s teams are coming off phenomenal performances that led to sweeping the TYR Fall Classic on the campus of FIU two weeks ago.

For the men, they are looking to continue what was a dominant performance at the TYR. Matt Klotz and Karl Luht will lead the way as both took home individual wins in Miami. Klotz won the 200-Yard Backstroke with a time of 1:48.97, and Luht won the 100-Yard Backstroke with a time of 48.77.

For the women, three Lady Tigers finished the weekend with two victories. Cassie Kalisz won the 100 and 200-Yard Backstroke with times of 54.55 and 1:58.53, Katarina Milutinovich won the 50 and 100-Yard Freestyle after touching the wall in 23.55 and 51.11, and Summer Stanfield won the 200-Yard Freestyle as well as the 200-Yard IM with times of 1:49.79 and 2:02.19.

“I’m definitely excited for our first SEC meet of the year,” said LSU head swim coach Dave Geyer. “Racing against high level competition like Auburn prepares us for what we need to do at the end of the season. For our women, having a meet under their wings already, we know where our lineup stands. For the men and it being their first dual meet there are a few answers we are looking for.”

This will be the first time LSU and Auburn will meet up for a dual meet since 2016. It is also a chance for the team to get used to swimming at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center – where the 2020 SEC Championships will take place.

“It’s going to be a great environment there for sure,” continued Geyer. “You have a program that’s rich in history and a great facility that’s hosting our championship this year so it gives us the benefit of racing in it prior to the SEC Championships. It’s also Auburn’s first dual meet of the year so I expect a great crowd and for them to be fired up as well. We need to use the atmosphere to our benefit and just go and race with the intent to win.”

ON THE BOARDS

At the TYR Classic, Manny Vazquez Bas won the Three-Meter Springboard with a score of 326.95. The freshman also took home the silver on the One-Meter Springboard after diving to a score of 309.40.

Aimee Wilson, Dakota Hurbis, and Hayley Montague will also be back in action for the Tigers on Saturday. At the TYR, Wilson took home the silver on the one-meter with a score of 273.05. Hurbis finished in 9th place on three-meter and 11th place on one-meter with scores of 289.25 and 266.35. Montague will be back in action for the first time since the Tulane dual meet in which she finished in third place on both springboard events.

Freshman, Cayden Petrak, will also be on the boards as he suits up for his first collegiate meet.

“I am looking forward to a great meet at Auburn and for our first SEC dual,” said LSU head diving coach Doug Shaffer. “It is still very early in the season but our training and growth on the boards has been very good. I look for us to take that on the road and compete to the best of our ability.”

ORDER OF EVENTS

200 medley relay

1000 free

200 free

100 back

100 breast

200 fly

50 free

diving

100 free

200 back

200 breast

500 free

100 fly

diving

200 IM

400 free relay