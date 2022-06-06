Louisville’s Arthur Albiero Named President Elect to CSCAA Board

Courtesy: Louisville Athletics

Arthur Albiero of the University of Louisville is newly elected to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America board. He will begin his first term effective immediately.

Albiero will join the executive board as the President-Elect and remain in the position through May 2024, at which point he will rise to President. Albiero has served as head coach for the Cards since 2003. During his time in Louisville he has achieved both national and international success. He was a member of the Team USA Coaching Staff at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, along with being named Head Coach for the 2016 Short Course World Championships and the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. Other members of the executive board include Cincinnati’s Mandy DiSalle (President), Kansas’ Clark Campbell (Past-President), Princeton’s Matt Crispino (Secretary) and Richmond’s Matthew Barany (Treasurer).

“I would like to welcome Arthur Albiero as President-Elect to the CSCAA Board of Directors,” said DiSalle. “Arthur has valuable insight to the world of college swimming and diving. His expertise and leadership will help our organization for years to come and I am looking forward to working along side him.”

The CSCAA Board of Directors provides strategic oversight of the association in its efforts to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.