Louisville Freshman Mitchell Whyte Explodes for 45.3 Backstroke in TT

ACC – Men’s Swimming

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2 (Diving February 14-17)

Greensobo Aquatic Center, Greensbobo, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: NC State (4x) (results)

Only 6 swimmers swam time trials on day 1 of the ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships in Greensboro, but in spite of a small group, they produced some big times.

That’s especially true for Louisville freshman Mitchell Whyte, who swam a 45.34 in the 100 backstroke that is a surefire qualifying time for the NCAA Championship meet in March.

Whyte’s previous best time, done in high school, was a 47.76 – he cut nearly 2-and-a-half seconds off that time in his time trial swim. His new time ranks him 6th in the country so far this season, and 2nd in the ACC behind only the defending national champion Coleman Stewart of NC State (45.04).

He was one of two likely NCAA qualifying times to come out of the session. The other went to Florida State junior Maxim Polianski, who swam a 1:42.09 in the 200 fly. That’s under the 1:42.37 projected NCAA qualifying time, though still within the range of uncertainty.

Polanski’s previous season-best was a 1:45.29 done in November at the Georgia Tech Invite, and his previous lifetime best was a 1:42.44 at ACCs last season that earned him a spot at the NCAA Championships.