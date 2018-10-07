Louise Hansson Throws Down 47.9 100 Free On Day 2 Of USC Invite

2018 TROJAN SWIMMING INVITE

October 5-6th, 2018

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA

Hosted By USC

Short Course Yards

Results Day 1

Results Day 2

can also be found on MeetMobile: “2018 Trojan Swimming Invite”

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

University of Southern California

University of Nevada Las Vegas

UC San Diego

California State University, Bakersfield

Team Elite

Team Rebel Aquatics

Trojan Swim Club

The 2018 Trojan Invite wrapped up today with 2 sessions, one including the 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 free relay, and the other the 300 medley relay, 1000 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 300 free relay.

Team Elite’s Yan Zibei posted a pair of extremely quick breaststroke times today. Zibei won the 100 breast in the 1st session with a 51.45, outpacing runner-up Carsten Vissering (USC) by .37 seconds. Zibei was even faster in the 200 in the 2nd session, posting a 1:51.87 to claim victory by nearly 7 seconds.

Jacob Pebley (Team Elite) bounced back from a not so fast 46.97 100 back in the 1st session, posting a 1:39.64 to win the 200 back in Session 2. Trojan Swim Club’s Dylan Carter took the men’s 100 back with a speedy 45.77, posting a very quick 21.89 1st 50 split.

Riley Scott (USC) posted a pair of great breaststroke times for early October. Scott first won the women’s 100 breast with a 1:00.55, finishing ahead of teammates Kirsten Vose (1:01.12), Maggie Aroesty (1:01.39), Isa Odgers (1:02.35), Piper Brockley (1:03.56), and Lara Bate (1:04.64), who claimed 2nd-6th respectively, showing off USC’s breaststroke power. Scott then went on to win the 200 breast in the 2nd session, touching in 2:08.13.

Louise Hansson (USC) blasted a 47.94 to win the women’s 100 free. That time comes in less than a second off her personal best of 47.03. Hansson also won the women’s 100 fly with a 51.56, less than 2 seconds off her personal best of 49.80. Michael Chadwick (Team Elite) took the men’s 100 free with a 41.82.

Victor Johansson (USC) won the men’s 1000 free after an impressive 4:17 showing in the 500 on day 1. Johansson made his collegiate debut in the 1000 with a speedy sub-9:00 performance. He touched in 8:57.14, outpacing fellow USC freshmen Owen Kao (9:17.35). USC also took the 1000 on the women’s side, where Elizabeth Stinson posted a fast 9:54.01.

Trojan Swim Club’s Daria Ustinova took the women’s backstroke events, winning the 100 with a 53.76, narowly beating USC’s Hannah Leach (53.98). Ustinova then took the women’s 200 back with a 1:53.47. Ustinova also won the women’s 200 free, touching in 1:46.58, just ahead of USC’s Tatum Wade (1:46.79).

Shun Wang capitalized on a very fast 1:40 200 IM on day 1, posting a 3:41.73 400 IM to kick off session 1 of day 2. Wang posted 100 splits of 49.20, 55.06, 1:04.25, and 53.18 respectively.