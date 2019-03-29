Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

London Roar Scores Big With Belmonte Signing

The race is on between International Swimming League (ISL) squads London Roar and Iron Swim Budapest, as each team keeps announcing huge additions to their line-ups for the inaugural season.

On the heels of yesterday’s unveiling by London Roar of Canadian Sydney Pickrem and Russian Kirill Prigoda, the Adam Peaty-led powerhouse of talent has just signed on Spanish Olympic icon Mireia Belmonte. A versatile mainstay on the racing scene, Belmonte has the potential to do damage on any number of levels, especially after having taken a break to tend to issues both physical and mental.

As we reported earlier this year, the 28-year-old suffered bouts of dizziness, an ankle injury and other health problems and chose to follow the recommendation of her doctor to use last year as a time to finally get her health back on track.

Her French coach Fred Vergnoux told Spanish media recently, “Mireia has returned happy after the transition phase that we had planned after the summer, she trains very well. It is Mireia that we like to see everyone and me in particular, so involved.”

Belmonte competed at the FFN Golden Tour last weekend in Marseille, where the 200m fly Olympic gold medalist produced the 2nd fastest 800m freestyle time in the world this season.

Another day & another fantastic signing for @iswimleague London Roar! We are delighted to announce that Spain’s Olympic Champion Mireia Belmonte has joined @isl_londonroar 👊🏻🥇🙌🏻 Welcome to the team @missbelmont #internationalswimmingleague #londonroar #worldsbestswimmers #olympicchampion

Yozhik

I’m wondering what Miss. Efimova is waiting for. Is she hoping for invitation from American team, from the beloved by her sunny California, the land where her name is popular in the media more than anywhere else?
What is actually the stand of ISL on dropping issue. Do they follow FINA’s regulations, decisions, bans in this regard? Or they have developed their own code.
It would be nice if SwSw provides more information (if it has one) on ISL’s inworkng.

