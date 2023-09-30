LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Siobhan Haughey Hits 52.17, Lowers Own 100 Free Asian Record



The 2023 Asian Games was filled with record-breaking swims, including three from Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey. Haughey set some kind of record–meet, nation, or continential–in each of her three individual events, the 50/100/200 freestyle.

The highlight of these swims was the 100 freestyle, where she collected her second gold medal of the meet in a new Asian record of 52.17. The swim betters her previous record of 52.27, which she swam at the Tokyo Olympics, earning her silver medal.

Courtesy: @swimcoverage on Twitter

In addition to being a new Asian record, the swim moves Haughey out of a tie with Bronte Campbell on the all-time performers list and into 7th by herself.

All-Time Top 10, Women’s 100 Free (LCM)

Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 51.71 (2017) Emma McKeon, Australia — 51.96 (2021) Cate Campbell, Australia — 52.03 (2018) Simone Manuel, United States — 52.04 (2019) Britta Steffen, Germany — 52.07 (2009) Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia — 52.08 (2023) Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong — 52.17 (2023) Bronte Campbell, Australia — 52.27 (2018) Shayna Jack, Australia — 52.28 (2023) Kate Douglass, United States — 52.57 (2023)

After a 2022 season hampered by an injury that took her out of Worlds, Haughey has shown that she’s back on form this season. This year in Fukuoka, Haughey earned silver in the 100 freestyle (52.49) and finished 4th in the 200 freestyle (1:53.96), four-hundredths off her Asian record from Tokyo.

Her time here in the 100 free would have improved her silver medal performance at Worlds, putting her just .01 seconds behind the world champion Mollie O’Callaghan.

In addition to winning the 100 freestyle, Haughey collected gold in the 200 freestyle in a Games record of 1:54.12. She also earned silver in the 50 free behind Zhang Yufei, setting a new Hong Kong record (24.34). On the relays, she helped Hong Kong win two bronze medals, splitting 51.92 on the 4×100 freestyle relay and a 1:06.03 breaststroke leg on the 4×100 medley.

