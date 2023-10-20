LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Relive the Women’s 100 BR Showdown from 2022 UVA v. Texas Dual

As the Texas vs. Virginia dual meet draws closer, the hype just keeps increasing.

The two-day meet will be one of the biggest dual meets of the season, as it features the #1 and #2 ranked women’s teams, as well as two ranked men’s squads. There’s also plenty of spectacle planned: the women’s team is set to unveil their 2023 NCAA Championship banner. There will also be a DJ, cheerleaders, and an unconventional event lineup on Friday featuring “superfinals.”

In anticipation of the meet, we’re throwing it back to one of the exciting races from last year’s edition–the women’s 100 breaststroke.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke Results

Top 3:

In 2022, it was Texas’ Anna Elendt who won the event, taking the win with a 58.14. Behind her, there was a tight race between Tokyo gold medalist Lydia Jacoby and her Olympic teammate Alex Walsh.

Jacoby was out first, 27.86 compared to Walsh’s 27.92. This was a surprising tactic from Jacoby, as she’s become known for her fast closes–which is actually the race strategy she employed to win the 100 breast NCAA title at the end of the 2022-23 season. But this time, Walsh got the better of her on the back-half, out-splitting Jacoby 31.03 to 31.18. Walsh beat Jacoby for second by a hundredth, clocking 58.95 to Jacoby’s 58.96.

At the time of the meet, Jacoby’s swim actually wasn’t too far off her best. She was less than a tenth away off her mark of 58.87 from June 2021.

Elendt, Walsh, and Jacoby all swam times that would’ve scored at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Their times moved them to 2nd, 3rd, and 4th at that time in the NCAA standings.

Jacoby is sitting out the fall semester, so she will not be in action this weekend in Charlottesville. But we could get a rematch between Elendt and Walsh (potentially multiple times if they race in a superfinal on Friday then again in Saturday’s traditional dual).

If the race happens with a full field, we’ll still be missing Jacoby, but Jasmine Nocentini will likely look to get in on the action. Walsh and Nocentini currently sit 2nd and 3rd in the NCAA with their times of 59.37 and 59.81 from the Virginia vs. Florida dual meet.

