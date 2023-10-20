South Carolina Heads To The Queen City to Face Royals

Courtesy: South Carolina Athletics

Charlotte, N.C. – South Carolina swimming & diving will continue their season with another road test this Friday, October 20th in Charlotte, N.C. The Gamecock swimmers will face Queens at the Levine Center beginning at 4:00 p.m.

The meet will be swim only and admission will be free. The Levine Center is located at 2201 Wellesley Avenue in Charlotte. Live streaming will be available here.

South Carolina’s women’s team is 2-1 on the season and is coming off of split results in their tri-meet where they defeated Virginia Tech but fell to Texas A&M. The Gamecock men are in search of their first win of the season having most recently fallen to both Texas A&M and Virginia Tech and previously suffering a loss at UNCW.

The Royals men are 2-2 on the season with wins over Davidson and Wingate and losses to No. 9 UNC and Emory. The Royals women are 3-1 on the season with wins over Davidson, Wingate, and Emory and a loss to No. 4 UNC.

In South Carolina’s most recent meet, graduate Duda Sumida was the only woman to record an event win, taking the 200 IM. She also has continued to solidify herself as an efficient all-around swimmer, placing third in the 500 free.

On the men’s side junior Michael Laitarovsky was the top performer, claiming a win in the 100 back as well as helping his team to place third in the 200 medley relay and fourth in the 400 free relay.

The Gamecock freshman look to continue to make their marks on the program this week with Caroline Chasser already climbing her way toward the top of the women’s backstroke group and Connor Fry, Umut Yildirim, and Raymond Prosinski all working their way up the ladder in the men’s distance group.

South Carolina’s men lead the all-time series 9-1 against Queens while the women lead 10-0. The two teams last faced in 2022 with the Gamecocks sweeping the meet.