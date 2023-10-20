Baylor Swim Club Adds Madison Jacobi To Coaching Staff, Promotes Rudy Aguilar

Courtesy: Baylor Swimming

Baylor Swim Club is pleased to announce that Madison Jacobi, previously the head coach for Harrison High School, has been named an assistant coach for the Baylor School – Varsity Team and the Senior Group of the Baylor Swim Club.

“Madison is a tremendous addition to Baylor School and the Baylor Swim Club. She brings a wealth of experience both in the pool as an All-American athlete during her time at Florida State University as well as her tenure as a head coach,” said Director of Competitive Swimming & Head Coach Payton Brooks. “She embodies our motto here at Baylor – Magnanimitas or Greatness of Spirit. We believe she will play a great role in helping us build upon the rich traditions of our program.”

Jacobi, while working as a special education teacher, also served as the head coach for Harrison High School Swimming & Diving. In 2021, the Harrison Boys team won the County Championship Title for the first time in over 20 years. In the fall of 2021, Madison became the first female swimmer inducted into the Harrison Sports Hall of Fame.

After completing her undergraduate, Madison began coaching at Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club while pursuing her Master’s degree. Madison coached swimmers from the novice level to the senior level, including multiple state champions, Junior National qualifiers, and Olympic Trials qualifiers. Madison finished coaching at ATAC in December of 2017 after graduating with her Master’s of Special Education.

As a member of the Florida State University swim team, Madison was a three-time member of the ACC Championship team and a two-time member of the NCAA Championship team, competing in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle,1650 freestyle, and the 800 freestyle relay each year. In 2013, Madison Jacobi was a part of the All-American Honorable Mention 800 Freestyle Relay with a 16th place finish. In 2014, Madison earned an individual All-American Honorable Mention in the 1650.

While at Florida State, Madison received the Freshman of the Year Award (2013), Most Valuable Swimmer (2014), Hardest Worker Award (2014), and was a Team Captain (2015-2016 season).

In 2014, Madison received the Femina Perfecta Award – an award established to honor the “complete woman” who embodies the Florida State motto of Vires (strength), Artes (knowledge), and Mores (tradition). This award is presented annually to one woman from each of Florida State’s athletic teams and is voted on by their teammates.

Madison set four school records that still stand today in the 500 freestyle (4:37.77), 1000 freestyle (9:40.82), the 1650 freestyle (16:01.09), and as a member of the 800 freestyle relay (7:06.56 – 1:44.63 split). Maidson was a two-time Georgia High School state champion and the Cobb County swimmer of the year. She still holds the 500 Freestyle record at Harrison High School with a 4:49.13.

Madison graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Psychology. She recently got married to Colin in April, 2023. She and her husband enjoy riding bikes, drinking local coffee, and going for walks with their two dogs.

“I am extremely grateful to the staff at Baylor School and Baylor Swim Club for the opportunity to be here on deck. Baylor has such a long-standing tradition of greatness at all levels and I am looking forward to working with and learning from the coaches here while supporting the swimmers, as they continue their success”.

She will be filling the vacancy left from the promotion of Rudy Aguilar to head age group/middle school coach.

“I am excited to promote Rudy to the head age group/middle school coach. With this promotion comes leadership responsibilities and the crucial role of developing our young athletes,” Brooks said. “He came to our program this past May and has made an immediate impact with our athletes and the culture of our pool deck with an unmatched passion and energy for the sport of swimming.”

Adding both Rudy Aguilar and Madison Jacobi to the swim staff this year will continue to build upon the positive momentum of the program and legacy that is Baylor Swimming.