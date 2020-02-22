LIU’s Amanda Peren Breaks Conference Record in 200 Free on Day 3 of NEC Champs

Northeast Conference (NEC) – Women

TEAM STANDINGS THROUGH DAY 3

Bryant – 540 Central Connecticut – 396 Wagner – 344.5 Saint Francis U – 320 LIU – 252 Sacred Heart – 192 St. Francis Brooklyn – 191 Mount St. Mary’s – 79.5 Merrimack – 77

The Brynat Bulldogs continue to lead the NEC champs as we head into the final day of competition. Having built up a 144 point lead heading into Day 4, it seems to be overwhelmingly likely that Bryant will be taking home their 3rd consecutive NEC title.

Bryant took the first two events of the day, the 400 Im and 100 fly. In the 400 IM, freshman Samantha Grenon swam a 4:22.79 to get her hand on the wall first by a second. The swim marked a huge lifetime best for Grenon, wwho came into the day with a personal best of 4:27.12. The next swimmer in was Wagner freshman Maile Mora, who swam a 4:23.77. Mora’s swim was also a lifetime best, as she entered the meet with a 4:27.09.

Bryant’s Elin Svard won the 100 fly with a 53.91, narrowly beating out Sabrina Bowman (Saint Francis U). Svard took the race out in 24.86, compared to 24.99 for Bowman. Svard then came home in 29.05, with Bowman splitting 29.23, putting Svard at a final time of 53.91, and Bowman 54.22. Svard was the 2018 champion in the 100 fly, and Bowman took the title in 2019.

Alaina Scifo was another Bryant winner on the day, taking the title in the 100 back. Scifo swam a 55.14, out-splitting the field on both 50s of the race. Scifo had previously won the event in 2018, where she swam a 55.32. Bryant also won the day’s relay, the 400 medley, with a 3:43.61. Scifo led that relay off in 54.70, establishing a new personal best, and was followed by Heather Wong (1:02.94), Erin Svard (54.10), and Alexa Rivera (51.87). Notably, LIU’s Amanda Peren posted a field-leading free split of 49.49 on the medley relay.

Peren was the champion in the 200 free, dominating the field with a 1:47.26. She split 24.69, 26.98, 27.72, and 27.87 respectively, leading the field with each of her 50 splits. Her swim also established a new conference record.

Saint Francis College picked up an event win in the 100 breast, with Raphaelle Gregoire swimming a 1:02.81 to narrowly beat out Bryant’s Heather Wong (1:02.91). Gregoire built up her lead on the first 50 of the race, splitting 29.22 to Wong’s 29.56.