List of athletes competing at World Cup stop in Incheon released

World Aquatics has published the entry list of athletes expected to compete at the second stop of the 2024 Swimming World Cup in Incheon, South Korea.

Not listed to compete at the first stop in Shanghai, Japan is sending four-time world champion Daiya Seto among others to compete in Incheon. 30-year-old Seto will make his return to international competition after a pair of finals appearances at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Seto will likely face stiff competition in his primary IM events. The current undisputed king of IM, Leon Marchand, will compete in both of the first two stops of the world cup. British duo Duncan Scott and Tom Dean, who placed second and fifth respectively in the 200 IM at the Paris Olympics, are also expected to compete.

For the most part, many of the stars that are listed to compete in Shanghai will return for this stop. Below is a list of some of the 2024 Olympic medalists who are expected to compete again:

The United States is returning the same roster that they’re bringing to Shanghai, which includes names such as Michael Andrew, Kieran Smith, and Beata Nelson. A group of age groupers from Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics will join the national teamers in Incheon. The club has a history of sending their swimmers to World Cup stops.

China is sending a full squad of athletes to Incheon, but not as many as they are to the first stop on home turf. Li Bingjie, Ye Shiwen, and Wang Shun are among the names not continuing on to the second stop.

After not competing in Shanghai, the Philippines is sending 16 athletes to Incheon.

Paris 400 freestyle bronze medalist Woomin Kim is among the 25 South Korean athletes who will compete in front of a home crowd.

The Incheon stop of the World Cup will take place from October 24-26, where over $1 million in prize money will be at stake. A third Asian stop in will follow in Singapore from October 31 – November 2.

See the full list of athletes named by World Aquatics on the official event site here.