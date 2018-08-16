Liesette Bruinsma Crushes S11 400 WR at Para European Champs Day 3

2018 WORLD PARA SWIMMING ALLIANZ EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 13th-19th, 2018

National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

LCM

After eight world records fell over the first two days of the 2018 Para Swimming European Championships, things hardly slowed on day three.

In the first women’s event of the night, the Netherlands’ Liesette Bruinsma absolutely crushed the S11 400 free world record. Bruinsma, only 17, won the event in 5:04.74. The time was a fully 6 seconds under Daniela Shulte‘s previous record of 5:10.77, and almost 16 seconds ahead of Wednesday’s silver medalist Cecilia Camellini (5:20.53).

Later in the night, in the women’s S13 200 IM, Italy’s Carlotta Gilli shaved a second off her own world record. She won the event in 2:22.12, almost 8 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Anna Stetsenko (2:29.87).

In the women’s SB6 100 breast, Great Britain’s 16-year-old Maisie Summers-Newton broke her own world record in 1:33.63 (previous record 1:33.92). Her teammate Eleanor Simmonds was second in 1:41.56.

Top 5 Teams after Day 3