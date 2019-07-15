Licon Posts Prelims 1:59 IM, Scratches Finals on Final Day of Austin Sectionals

2019 ST TXLA SPEEDO SOUTHERN SECTIONALS

July 11-14th

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Hosted by Longhorn Aquatics

Long Course Meters

Psych Sheet

Live Results

The final day of the Speedo Sectional in Austin consisted of the 200 IM, 50 free, women’s 800 free, and men’s 1500 free. Rising Texas sophomore Daniel Krueger notched a best time en route to winning the men’s 50 free. Krueger posted a 22.78 in finals, undercutting his personal best of 22.89, which he set in 2015. Krueger was 3rd in prelims, but teammates Drew Kibler and Tate Jackson both scrathed finals. Jackson had been in Italy competing at the World University Games last week, but showed up to swim the 50 in the morning, going 23.11. Kibler had been having an excellent meet, clocking impressive personal bests in the 200 and 400 freestyles, but didn’t swim Sunday finals after swimming a 22.87 in the morning.

Similarly, Longhorn Will Licon roared to a 1:59.74 in prelims of the men’s 200 IM, then scratched finals. Licon only swam one other event at the meet – the 200 breast, where he stunned with an impressive 2:08. Licon has a personal best of 1:58.43 in the IM. Nicholas Milikich ended up winning the 200 Im in finals, posting a 2:04.52.

Anelise Diener put up another Texas win, taking the women’s 50 free in 25.66. Diener was just off her season best of 25.62, and not far off her personal best of 25.33. Aggie Monika Gonzalez won the women’s 200 IM, swimming a 2:16.61 to get her hand on the wall first by about 2.5 seconds.

Joy Field of Texas A&M won the women’s 800 free, narrowly beating out 13-year-old Jillian Cox (Austin Trinity). Cox led for most of the race, with Field taking over the lead at around the 700 mark, getting her hand on the wall first, 8:44.06 to 8:44.20. According to the available times in the SWIMS database, Cox’s time makes her the #6 13-year-old all time in the 800. 16-Year-Old Trey Dickey (City of Richards Swim Team) had a huge drop to win the men’s 1500. Dickey posted a 15:55.04, shattering his previous best of 16:17.63.