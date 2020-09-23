Liberty Flames Receive Commitment From Mary-Ashlynne Gordon

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mary-Ashlynne Gordon, a current high school senior from Willis, Texas, has committed to swim for Division I Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Gordon is a homeschool student and will graduate in spring 2021. She will join the Flames’ class of 2025.

Gordon is a current year-round swimmer for the Conroe Area Team Swimmers, where she has been swimming for 8 years. At the 2019 Gulf SC Championships III, Gordon placed 2nd in the 1650 freestyle (17:23.09) and 5th in the 500 freestyle (5:07.56). She is also a Sectionals and Futures qualifier.

“What I love about Liberty is that it’s so unique! There is no other school that’s Christian, has fast swimming, and competes at the Division 1 level. Plus the campus is beautiful and offers so much to the students. I want to thank Coach Jake and Coach Jessica for being

so nice and supportive and my club coach, Coach Jeff, for always believing in me and pushing me to be the best that I can be! I’m so excited to be joining a team of fellow believers! Go Flames! 🔥💙❤️”

At the 2020 CCSA Championships with the Flames, Gordon would have placed 9th in the 1650 freestyle (17:21.49) and 14th in the 500 freestyle (5:02.57) with her current best times.

Liberty senior Mikayla Herich won the 1650 freestyle with a time of 16:38.96. Gordon would have been Liberty’s second fastest 1650 swimmer at that meet.

Top SCM Times

50 freestyle – 25.99

100 freestyle – 55.81

500 freestyle -5:02.57

1650 freestyle – 17:21.49

400 IM – 4:38.31

At the CCSA Championships this year, the Flames won their second consecutive conference title by over 100 points under Coaches Jake Shellenberger and Jessica Barnes. The team was given CSCAA Scholar-All American status, and four swimmers were given CSCAA Individual Scholar All-American awards.

