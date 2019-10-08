Lezak: ISL Athletes “have never been treated like professionals” (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

FINAL TEAM SCORES – GROUP A MATCH 1

Energy Standard – 539 points Cali Condors – 457 points DC Trident – 330.5 points Aqua Centurions – 300.5 point

The 96 points secured by Energy Standard in the skins races is exactly the margin of victory over the runners-up Cali Condors. Now that the competition has concluded, team standings show two clear leaders in Energy Standard with 521 points and the Cali Condors, who finished with 425 points. DC Trident places 3rd with 316.5 points while the Aqua Centurions finish 4th with 290.5 points.

Though we did not bother predicting possible point totals for the meet, we did accurately predict the final team standings in an article published Wednesday which analyzed possible team outcomes based on the rosters we had received from 3 of the 4 teams that swam in Indy. It is also worth noting that, while the 96 points netted by Energy Standard is exactly the margin of victory over the Cali Condors, the Condors brought in 22 points in the women’s skins race and 7 points in the men’s skins race. This accounting shows us that Energy Standard was still the dominant club up to that point in the meet, and that the skins races did not secure Energy Standard’s victory but only increased the margin of it over the other teams.

We should also note that the Cali Condors had to content without their best male sprinter, American Caeleb Dressel. Dressel would have likely had a major impact on the final results of the men’s skins race, and could have also swayed the final standings of the 50 and 100 fly, events Energy Standard dominated, as well as the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and relays such as the me