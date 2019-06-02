Levenia Sim Breaks Regan Smith’s National Age Group Record in 50 Back

12-year old Levenia Sim of TNT Swimming in Daphne, Alabama has broke the National Age Group Record in the 11-12 girls’ 50 yard backstroke. Racing on Saturday at the Dothan Dolphins Water World Classic, she touched in 25.65, which undercut Regan Smith‘s National Age Group Record of 25.69 from 2014.

Smith has gone on to set World Junior Records and won a 2018 Pan Pacific Championships bronze medal in the 200 back as part of the US Senior National Team.

Sim’s previous best time in the event was 26.10, which was the existing Southeastern Swimming LSC Record.

Sim’s other results at the sprint-oriented meet:

25 free – 10.87

25 breast – 14.04

50 fly – 25.22

200 free relay leadoff split – 25.09

Her best time in the 100 yard back is 57.77 and in the 200 she’s been 2:11.98. She’s also been 56.10 in the 100 fly.

She ages up later this month, so this was likely her last, or one of her last, opportunities to race as an 11-12. TNT Swimming is led by Jan Mittemeyer.

Sim is one of only 2 National Age Group Record holder from the state of Alabama, as far as we could tell. Future Olympian Chloe Sutton was living in Alabama and swimming with the Hoover Blue Thunder Swim team when she broke her 11-12 National Age Group Records in the 1000 yard (9:57.33) and 1650 yard (16:34.33) freestyles also in the 11-12 age group. Her father was an officer in the U.S. Air Force, so she moved frequently as a child.