Leticia Transom Swims 2nd-Best 50 Free in Pac-12 Prelims as an Exhibition

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

USC senior Laticia Transom has exhibitioned the 50 free prelims on Thursday morning at the Pac-12 Championships. That decision comes in spite of having the second-fastest split of the entire field in prelims at 22.12, behind only Stanford’s Taylor Ruck (22.10).

What makes that decision for Transom peculiar, far from the only swimmer to exhibition the race, is that she only had three individual entries in the meet. That implies that USC intends to use her on all five of the team’s relays this week as their best sprint freestyler.

On Wednesday, Transom split 21.61 on the Trojans’ runner-up 200 medley relay anchor that finished in 1:35.40 (recovering from a Calypso Sheridan slip on the start). That was the fastest freestyle split in the field.

She then came back after the break and led off the team’s 800 free relay in 1:43.96: a relay that placed 5th in 7:06.61. Her teammates were all 1:47s.

While the Trojans have some good pieces, they are not deep, especially in the short freestyle races. That means that any relay qualifications will be dependent on Transom’s participation.

Even with that in mind, the decision doesn’t make sense from a scoring perspective at the conference level – the number of points she would have scored from an A-final finish in the 50 free far outweighs the few points from an improvement in relay standing (and even in the 800, her absence wouldn’t have cost USC any points).

The 800 free relay missed the “B” standard by 7-tenths of a second, so her presence there didn’t even get the team a new relay qualification for the NCAA Championships. Thanks to their “A” standard swims in relays (midseason), USC only needs “B” standards in remaining relay races to qualify those teams for NCAAs as well.

Thanks in part to a big diving performance, USC sits in 2nd place after one day of competition, behind only Stanford.

Team Scores: