Leon Marchand on ASU Training: “200 Breast is nothing for me”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

200 breast

NCAA Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

NCAA Meet Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

American Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

US Open Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

Pool Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:48.12

Top 8 finishers:

Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 1:48.20 Max McHugh (MINN- Senior): 1:48.76 Matt Fallon (PENN- Freshman): 1:49.16 Carles Coll Marti (VT- Sophomore): 1:49.69 Caio Pumputis (GT- 5Y): 1:50.61 Caspar Corbeau (TEX- Junior): 1:50.79 Reece Whitley (CAL- Senior): 1:50.83 Daniel Roy (STAN- Senior): 1:51.17

Arizona State’s Leon Marchand won his second individual title of the meet, taking home the title in 1:48.20, the second fastest performance of all time. He overtook Minnesota senior Max McHugh on the final 50, who finished second in 1:48.76.

The field’s fastest back half belonged to Penn’s Matt Fallon, who turned 8th at the 100 but ran out of space to run down Marchand and McHugh.

Cal’s Liam Bell won the B final in 1:51.36, touching just ahead of his teammate Hug Gonzalez. Notably, Gonzalez seemed to have an issue on his start, coming up nearly a full body length behind the field off of the first pullout.