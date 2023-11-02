Lehigh adds 2024 Commitment from Sprint Specialist Chase Bearley

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Remaining in the state of Pennsylvania to continue his athletic career, Chase Bearley has announced that he will be making a short two hour drive north to Bethlehem to swim at Lehigh University in the fall of 2024. Bearley is current in his senior season at Episcopal Academy while swimming club with Diamond State Aquatics in Wilmington, Delaware. He is also a Junior Winter Championships qualifier, having achieved the time standard in the 50 free.

“I choose Lehigh because of its academic rigor and strong alumni network. The swim team and coaches made me feel very at home and welcome. I am excited to help make an impact with the mountain hawks!”

Over the summer, Bearley was a two event finalist at the Futures Championships held in Richmond, earning second swims in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. His top finish came in the 50 free, where he posted a lifetime best of 24.23 to take twenty-fifth. His time of 53.49 in the 100 free was also a lifetime best, earning him twenty-eight overall.

Bearley was also a multiple event finalist for his high school at the 2023 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championships, a meet featuring some of the east coast’s top prep schools, last February. His top finish at that meet came in the 50 free as well, with the then junior taking sixth in a best time of 21.31. He also added a B-finals appearance, where he lifetime best of 46.77 earned him thirteenth.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.31

100 free – 46.77

200 free – 1:45.88

100 fly – 52.06

Bearley will be joining a Lehigh team that is currently coming of a 2022-2023 season that finished with a sixth place finish (out of ten teams) at the 2023 Patriot League Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. Last season Bearley’s lifetime bests would have provided strong depth for the Mountain Hawks, with his times in the 50 and 100 free being within the team’s top-eight.

With over a year left to improve, Bearley will need to lower his times in the sprint events to get into scoring range at the conference level. Last year it took 20.65/45.43 to earn a second swim in the sprint freestyle events.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.