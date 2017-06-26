Ledecky Wins Honda Cup for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year

Katie Ledecky was named the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year during tonight’s Collegiate Women Sports Awards Show in Los Angeles, taking home the Honda Cup.

The other athletes honored as “Top Three” finalists this year were senior basketball player Kelsey Plum of the University of Washington and track and field athlete Kendell Williams of the University of Georgia.

The Collegiate Women Sports Awards are voted on by a national panel of more than 1,000 collegiate athletic directors. Past Honda Cup winners have included Missy Franklin of Cal (2015), Tara Kirk of Stanford (2004), Cristina Teuscher of Columbia (2000), Mary T. Meagher of Texas (1987), Tracy Caulkins of Florida (1982), and Jill Sterkel of Texas (1981).

In her freshman NCAA Championships for Stanford, Ledecky was the first swimmer in 29 years to win national titles in the 200, 500, and 1650 free, setting American records in the 500 free, 400 free, and 800 free relays. Over the course of the season, she broke five American and seven NCAA records.

“Amid an outstanding class of 2017 that truly represented the ‘best of the best,’ the Honda Cup winner, Katie Ledecky, once again reflects the extraordinary,” said CWSA Executive Director Chris Voelz.

Ledecky’s Stanford teammate Nicole Stafford was named the winner of the Honda Inspiration Award earlier this year.