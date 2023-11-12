Leah Shackley Swims 1:50.99 in the 200 Back to Lead a Pile of Best Times in Charlotte

2023 SwimMAC LC/SC Invitational

November 11-12, 2023

SwimMAC Training Facility/KAC, Charlotte, North Carolina

LCM Prelims, SCY Finals (50m prelims, 25y finals)

Result on Meet Mobile: “2023 NC SwimMAC November LC SC Invitational”

As with many meets in the pre-Olympic year, SwimMAC Carolina this weekend his hosting a combo-course event during the traditional short course season. For prelims, the pool is setup in its 50-meter course, while during finals it is spun to a short course yards format.

US Junior National Teamer Leah Shackley swam her first official meets since the World Junior Championships in September, where she won gold in the 50 fly and silver in the 100 fly. She picked up where she left off on Saturday, posting a long course time of 59.42 and a short course time of 51.88 to win the events.

In both courses, she now ranks as the fastest American 18 & under of the new season:

LCM SCY 1 Leah Shackley – 59.42 Leah Shackley – 51.88 2 Chloe Stinson – 1:01.40 Bella Sims – 52.09 3 Zara Masud – 1:01.52 Kelsey Zhang – 52.36 4 Teia Salvino – 1:01.76 Leah Hayes – 52.58 5 Tori Yamamura – 1:02.15 Tess Howley – 53.05

She also swam, and won, the 200 back on Saturday, with a 2:12.18 in long course and a 1:50.99 in yards. That time in the 200 yard distance was a best time by two-tenths and another best-junior-swim this season (Florida freshman Bella Sims at 1:52.49 is next).

Shackley, 17, swims for the Blair Regional YMCA in central Pennsylvania and is committed to NC State for fall 2024, not far from this meet. She’s one of a number of swimmers from outside of the state who made the trip for the meet, including swimmers from the Scarlet Aquatic Club in New Jersey, NOVA of Virginia, Gwinnett Aquatics in Georgia, the AquaHawgs in Arkansas, and Team Greenville in South Carolina.

SwimMAC 16-year-old Elle Scott was 2nd in the 100 fly in 53.12, and her 15-year old teammate Caroline Mallard was 3rd in 53.89. Scott, a high school junior, is primarily a breaststroker, but that’s a new best time for her in the 100 fly. She’s part of that all-time great Cal class committed for fall 2025. Mallard is only a high school sophomore.

Scott later won her specialty, the 100 breast, with a 59.84 in yards. In the morning, she swam 1:09.70 in long course. That yards time is a new lifetime best and her first swim sub-minute, while the long course time matched her best from US Nationals over the summer.

15-year-old Eliza Wallace from Mecklenburg Swim Association, crushed her best time to join Scott under 1 minute in 59.96. Her previous best was a 1:03.15.

Scott now ties for 19th-best all-time in the 15-16 age group, while Wallace is now 23rd-best, both chasing Alex Walsh’s National Age Group Record of 58.19.

For her part, Wallace becomes just the 9th 15-year-old to break 1 minute in the event. The fastest 15-year-olds in the event’s history:

Alex Walsh – 58.80 Kaitlyn Dobler – 59.17 Emily Weiss – 59.37 Raya Mellott – 59.57 Molly Sweeney – 59.63 Nikol Popov – 59.64 Zoe Bartel – 59.84 Piper Enge – 59.83 Eliza Wallace – 59.96

Other Highlights from Saturday: