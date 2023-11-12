Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kara Hanlon Clocks Scottish Record In SCM 50 Breaststroke

2023 NORTH DISTRICT OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 4th & November 5th
  • Aberdeen Aquatics Center, UK
  • SCM (25m)
  • Results

Kara Hanlon continues to make waves in breaststroke, with the 26-year-old nailing a new Scottish national record last weekend.

While competing at the 2023 North District Open Championships in Aberdeen, the Edinburgh athlete punched a time of 30.42 to grab the gold in the women’s 50m breast.

Her result not only achieved a new lifetime best, but it overwrote her own national record of 30.57. That former mark was put on the books at the 2022 Scottish Championships.

Hanlon also scored wins in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events at this competition, putting up gold medal-worthy times of 1:06.31 and 2:29.39, respectively.

Earlier this year, Hanlon became a two-time British national champion, capturing wins across the 50m and 100m breaststroke events at the 2023 British Swimming Championships in April. There in Sheffield, she topped the 50m podium in 30.50 and the 100m in 1:06.83.

Ultimately in Fukuoka at the World Championships, Hanlon placed 23rd in the 100m, clocking 1:07.52 there.

0
