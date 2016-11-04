Lakeisha Patterson Smashes SCM World Record in 400 Free for S8

Australian swimmer Lakeisha Patterson has crushed the S8 World Record in the 400 short course meters freestyle swimming at the 2016 Austrlian Short course National Championships. In the timed-final, multi-class race on Friday morning, Patterson swam a 4:42.98, which blows away the existing record done 7 years ago by American Jessica Long at the 2009 IPC World Championships. Long’s swim was a 4:46.56.

This summer, Patterson won the S8 400 free in long course at the Paralympics and broke the World Record in 4:40.33. This is a unique event where the long course World Record is actually faster than the short course World Record (in fact, it was even before Patterson broke both this year – Long had previously held them both).

Patterson won the race in the multi-class format that assigns points to each swim based on their relative proficiency as compared to their class. She’s also already grabbed a win and World Record in the 100 free (1:06.62) this week as well, and she placed 4th in the 50 free (31.22) behind Taylor Corry.

Patterson’s summer included 5 Paralympic medals, 2 of which were gold, in her first Paralympic Games.