Lakeisha Patterson Selected as Baton Bearer in Queen’s Baton Relay

Australian Paralympian Lakeisha Patterson will carry the baton as part of the Queen’s Baton Relay for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Patterson rose to fame with her performance at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games where she won six medals and broke a world record in the 400m freestyle S8 classification with a time of 4:40.33. Her second gold medal is the 4x100m freestyle relay, which broke Australia’s world record from the London 2012 Paralympic Games by four seconds with a new time of 4:16.65. She won silver medals in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 4x100m medley and a bronze medal in the 200m individual medley.

Check out Lakeisha Patterson’s reaction to being selected as a baton bearer.

Video courtesy of visit moreton bay region

The Games will be held in Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, from April 4 to 15, 2018; swimming events from April 5 to 10, 2018. This will be the biggest sporting event ever held in the Gold Coast of Australia.

Swimming and diving events will be at the Optus Aquatic Centre, which features six pools, full diving facilities, and a dry diving training pit. One of the six pools at the center is a new 50-meter 10-lane competition pool. Swimming will serve as the biggest stage for para-athletes in the 2018 Games providing multiple medal events for different disability classifications.