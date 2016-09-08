Lakeisha Patterson Breaks S8 World Record In 400 Free In Rio

2016 RIO PARALYMPIC GAMES

Australia’s Lakeisha Patterson beat American Jessica Long for the Rio Paralympic gold medal while breaking Long’s world record in the 400 free.

Patterson went 4:40.33 to shave a tenth of a second off the world record and pick up her first Paralympic medal – a gold in the S8 400 free.

The old record was a 4:40.44, set last spring by Long at the at the Parapan American Games in the spring of 2015. Long was second behind Patterson in Rio, but was well off her best, going 4:47.82.

Patterson has been a fast-rising competitor over the past three years. She broke out internationally at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, rising to the bronze medal spot in the 100 free.

She nabbed five total medals at the 2015 IPC World Championships in Scotland last summer, including a win in the 4×100 free relay. She was only the bronze medal winner in this 400 free in 2015, finishing behind Long and fellow Australian Maddison Elliott.

Patterson showed remarkable improvement in this race since 2015 – she was just 5:04.17 in winning bronze a year ago.