La Campionessa Del Mondo Madisyn Cox Sospesa Per 2 anni Per Doping

German International Championships: Day 2 finals recap 2018 International German Swimming Championships July 19-22, 2018 Berlin, Germany Meet Schedule Start Lists & Results Swim like an Egyptian…

Brinegar, Sullivan Headline US World Junior Open Water Champs Team High school seniors Michael Brinegar and Erica Sullivan are among the 12 athletes who will represent the U.S. in Israel.

Washington State Hires Matt Leach as New Head Coach Matt Leach was named the 2017-2018 Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year while at Indiana State.

2017 World Champion Madisyn Cox Given 2-Year Doping Suspension United States National Team swimmer Madisyn Cox has been given a 2-year doping suspension after Trimetazidine appeared in an out-of-competition doping…