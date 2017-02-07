Kylie Masse Headlines Upcoming OUA Championships

2017 OUA Championships

The 2017 OUA Championships hosted by the University of Toronto will be taking place this week showcasing the best university teams in Ontario as well as some of the best athletes including 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Kylie Masse.

Both the University of Toronto Varsity Blues men’s and women’s teams are poised to win these championships. Currently the women are ranked third in U Sports, and first overall in the OUA. The men are ranked second in U Sports, and first in the OUA.

On the men’s side, besides Toronto, the University of Ottawa looks to be the team to beat. They’re currently ranked ninth in U Sports and second in the OUA. If Toronto is able to win as expected, the real battle will be for second between Ottawa and Western. Western is ranked 11th this season in U Sports and third in the OUA. Throw Guelph and Waterloo into the mix and there are a couple teams that could crack the top three.

Current Men’s OUA top three

Toronto (2nd in U Sports) Ottawa (9th in U Sports) Western (11th in U Sports)

The Toronto women are largely expected to win the OUA Championships as well, but second place is largely up for grabs. Currently, Laurier is ranked 12th in U Sports and second in the OUA. They’ll need to take down strong teams such as Western, McMaster, and Guelph if they want to remain second in the division. Queens, Laurentian, and Ottawa will also be in the mix to put up a fight.

Current Women’s OUA top three

Toronto (3rd in U Sports) Laurier (12th in U Sports) Western (15th in U Sports)

OLYMPIANS COMPETING

Kylie Masse – University of Toronto

2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the women’s 100m backstroke, Kylie Masse, will be competing for the University of Toronto at this year’s OUA Championships. Masse has had an outstanding collegiate career thus far, and is currently ranked first in U Sports in the 50 and 100m backstrokes. Masse is currently ranked within the top two in U Sports in all three backstroke and butterfly events. She’s ranked first in the OUA in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 100m IM, 200m IM, and 400m IM.

At these OUA Championships Masse will be competing in the 100m backstroke, 200m IM, 200m backstroke, 50m butterfly, and 50m backstroke. Masse will also be a staple on the Toronto relays.

Evan Van Moerkerke – University of Guelph

Evan Van Moerkerke represented Canada on the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay this summer in Rio that finished seventh. On the relay van Moerkerke split a 49.68 on the anchor leg. In prelims he was a 49.34. This year in U Sports van Moerkerke is ranked 10th in the 50m freestyle (fifth in the OUA), fifth in the 100m freestyle (second in the OUA), and 10th in the 200m freestyle (2nd in the OUA).

Moerkerke will be racing in the 50, 100, and 200m freestyles.