Kyle Chalmers Plays In ‘Footy’ Game Just Weeks Out From World Championships

With two individual Olympic medals under his belt, there is no denying Australian Kyle Chalmers‘ talent in the pool. However, the Port Lincoln native also has some skills when it comes to Australian Rules Football, or ‘footy’ as it’s called locally.

Chalmers has been playing the game since his youth, making his under-the-radar XVIII Australian Football League (AFL) game debut for Immanuel College in the spring of 2015. The freestyle ace has a familial connection to the sport, as his father is a former AFL star and now coaches a team.

This has instilled a desire for Chalmers to play in the AFL himself potentially, a goal in 2018 he said he might pursue after the 20202 Olympic Games.

Chalmers has since stuck to the pool, but he is weaving footy play into his schedule when the opportunity arises.

After bypassing the Australian World Championships team’s official media announcement and photo session citing mental health concerns, Chalmers suited up for the Elliston Roosters in the Great Flinders Football League on May 21st.

Chalmers originally said he would be skipping this month’s World Championships but reconsidered after his 50m and 100m butterfly performances at the Australian Swimming Championships.

With this fact in mind, paired with the Marion swimmer’s multiple heart surgeries, as well as two separate shoulder operations under his belt, Chalmers’ decision to take to the footy field drew criticism from two Australian greats.

‘I’m not sure about that [playing footy], distance freestyle icon Grant Hackett told 7News. It’s probably not the best preparation. Kyle’s his own man, he does his own thing, so if he wants to go take those risks, that’s up to him.’

Storied coach Laurie Lawrence also offered up comment, saying, ‘I wouldn’t think that’s the smartest move.

‘He seems to be getting on top of those shoulder injuries that have plagued his career. Not the smartest move for a very intelligent lad!’ (7News)

Chalmers is slated to swim the 50m fly, 100m fly and potentially multiple relays in Budapest, with World Championships swimming action beginning on June 18th.