Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kyle Chalmers Plays In ‘Footy’ Game Just Weeks Out From World Championships

Comments: 4

With two individual Olympic medals under his belt, there is no denying Australian Kyle Chalmerstalent in the pool. However, the Port Lincoln native also has some skills when it comes to Australian Rules Football, or ‘footy’ as it’s called locally.

Chalmers has been playing the game since his youth, making his under-the-radar XVIII Australian Football League (AFL) game debut for Immanuel College in the spring of 2015.  The freestyle ace has a familial connection to the sport, as his father is a former AFL star and now coaches a team.

This has instilled a desire for Chalmers to play in the AFL himself potentially, a goal in 2018 he said he might pursue after the 20202 Olympic Games.

Chalmers has since stuck to the pool, but he is weaving footy play into his schedule when the opportunity arises.

After bypassing the Australian World Championships team’s official media announcement and photo session citing mental health concerns, Chalmers suited up for the Elliston Roosters in the Great Flinders Football League on May 21st.

Chalmers originally said he would be skipping this month’s World Championships but reconsidered after his 50m and 100m butterfly performances at the Australian Swimming Championships.

With this fact in mind, paired with the Marion swimmer’s multiple heart surgeries, as well as two separate shoulder operations under his belt, Chalmers’ decision to take to the footy field drew criticism from two Australian greats.

‘I’m not sure about that [playing footy], distance freestyle icon Grant Hackett told 7News. It’s probably not the best preparation. Kyle’s his own man, he does his own thing, so if he wants to go take those risks, that’s up to him.’

Storied coach Laurie Lawrence also offered up comment, saying, ‘I wouldn’t think that’s the smartest move.

‘He seems to be getting on top of those shoulder injuries that have plagued his career. Not the smartest move for a very intelligent lad!’ (7News)

Chalmers is slated to swim the 50m fly, 100m fly and potentially multiple relays in Budapest, with World Championships swimming action beginning on June 18th.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pvdh
37 minutes ago

Sounds l like it’ll be yet another convenient injury excuse from the Prince

6
0
Reply
tnp101
45 minutes ago

…20202 Olympic Games? 😅

3
0
Reply
oxyswim
Reply to  tnp101
1 minute ago

He’s going to give the swim thing another 18,000 years give or take before making the switch.

0
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  tnp101
26 seconds ago

I’m a bit lazy to do the math but Ironically (I hope this is right) that should be a year that falls on for the summer Olympics.

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!