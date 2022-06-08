Associate Head Coach Steve Barnes Leaves Penn State for Admin Job at Ithaca

Penn State associate head coach Steve Barnes will leave the program to take a job in the athletics department at his alma mater Ithaca College.

Barnes is the second Penn State associate head coach to leave the program this offseason: Matt Hurst was announced in April as the new head coach of Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in Connecticut.

Barnes spent the last 9 seasons at Penn State, including the last 3 as an associate head coach. He came to State College at the start of the Tim Murphy era as the program’s new head coach, hired in 2013.

Prior to Penn State, he spent four seasons as the head coach of Wabash College, which is a Division III school like Ithaca College. Before that, he spent three seasons as an assistant at another D3 program, Kalamazoo College, including three months months as interim head coach during Kathy MIlliken’s maternity leave.

A 2005 graduate of Ithaca College, Barnes was a four-time All-American and team MVP for the Bombers. Barnes was a 2005 ESPN The Magazine/CoSIDA Academic All-America honoree and was selected as the Ithaca College Athlete of the Year from 2002-05. He earned Scholar All-America honors from the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) four consecutive years. Barnes holds the Ithaca records in the 500, 1000 and 1650 freestyle races, and was part of the record-setting 800-yard freestyle relay team.

Barnes earned his master’s degree in exercise science from Ithaca in 2006, while working as an assistant coach for the Bombers. His undergraduate study there was in television/radio. He was responsible for dryland training and weightlifting programs for the team in addition to coordinating recruiting while coaching the Bombers.

At Ithaca, he will serve as Assistant Director of Athletics, Athletics & Events Center Operations, and Budget Management. He will begin that role on July 11.