Kushagra Rawat and Sajan Prakash shine at FINA World Cup at Singapore

Courtesy: Vijay Bharadwaj

Rapidly improving Kushagra Rawat who trains at the SAI Glenmark TIDM program in Delhi and Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the finals of the 400m Freestyle and 100 m Butterfly respectively on the first day of the FINA Swimming World Cup being held at Singapore.

Kushagra who clocked 03:52.18 in the heats finished eighth in the finals with a time of 03:51.92. The race features stars like Current Olympic champion Mack Horton, Velimir Stejpanovic who participated in the 2012 Olympics and Blake Pieroni who was a recipient of a gold medal at Rio 2016 in the 4X 100 m relay. Kushagra who has grown rapidly in the past year had an excellent meet at the Glenmark Senior Nationals held in Thiruvanantapuram in September.

Sajan was pitted against Olympic Champion Joseph Schooling and rapidly improving Li Zhuhao in the finals of the 100 m Butterfly. Sajan also had a similar outing like Kushagra finishing 8th with a time of 00:52.05. Sajan clocked 00:51.73 in the heats. Li Zhuhao won the event beating Joseph Schooling.