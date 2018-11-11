Kliment Kolesnikov Breaks World Junior Record in 100 IM

RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming in Kazan on day 4 of the 2018 Russian Short Course Swimming Championships, Kliment Kolesnikov took down a World Junior Record in the 100m IM.

His 51.35 not only broke his own Russian Junior Record of 51.78, but he became the first person to clear the FINA-mandated ‘first record’ time of 51.93 – which matches the time that Kenneth To did at 18-years old in 2011 which was the Australian National Record.

American Michael Andrew has been under the marker three times (51.65, 51.84, 51.86), but FINA has not recognized any of those swims. In any event, Kolesnikov has now undercut all three of those times.

Kolesnikov is the owner of 8 other World Junior Records (that have been recognized by FINA) and also holds 3 World Records (50 LCM backstroke, 24.00; 100 SCM backstroke, 48.90; 200 SCM medley relay).

Kolesnikov now is the 13th-fastest performer in the history of the event at any age and ranks 2nd in the world this year behind only the 50.26 done by his Russian teammate Vlad Morozov both at the Eindhoven stop of the World Cup and again at the Tokyo stop on Friday.