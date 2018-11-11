Sexual Exploitation Charges Against Ontario Swim Coach Dropped

A charge of sexual exploitation against former Barrie, Ontario swim coach Zachary Hurd has been withdrawn.

During proceedings on Thursday, the coach entered into a ‘peace bond’ agreement according to Canadian television network CTV. In exchange for the charges being dropped, he must ‘keep the peace’ and maintain good behavior for one year. He’s not allowed to work with or volunteer with boys under the age of 16 and is not allowed to be alone with a boy under the age of 16 unless a responsible adult is present.

Hurd was originally accused of sexually exploiting a teenager at a summer camp in 2017. Hurd was terminated as a coach with the Barrie Trojan Swim Club earlier this year after he was arrested.

While sexual exploitation was the original charge, additional charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault were later levied upon him and are still outstanding. He is scheduled to stand trial on those charges on March 29th.

A publication ban is in place in Canada on the details of the case and the charges.

Cannotfathom

Totally disappointed… “Must keep the peace”!?!?! And behave?!
Seriously.

1 hour ago
Swimdude214

What’s with swim coaches and sexual harassment? Seems like there’s a lot.

46 minutes ago
concerned

You missed an important part of the CTV story: “Hurd is still facing additional charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court on March 29.”

33 minutes ago

