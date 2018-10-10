Kliment Kolesnikov Breaks Russian Junior Record in 100 Free

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov has broken the Russian Junior Record in the 100 meter freestyle in leading off Russians men’s 400 free relay on Tuesday at the Youth Olympic Games.

Kolesnikov led off Russia’s winning 400 free relay in 48.04, which improves upon the old record of 48.33 done last year at the World Junior Championships by Ivan Girev. Girev, who is still young enough to race at the Youth Olympic Games but wasn’t chosen for the compact 8-swimmer roster, won the 100 free at those World Junior Championships, and his time was a Meet Record.

Kolesnikov isn’t swimming the 100 free individually at this meet, though he probably would’ve won gold if he had. His leadoff split cleared up questions about whether or not Russia would recognize his mixed 400 free relay leadoff from Sunday as a new record. There, he swam 48.17; FINA doesn’t recognize leadoff legs on mixed medley relay as records, but some national federations do. It’s unclear if Russia would have recognized the mixed relay leadoff, but now it doesn’t matter.

Kolesnikov’s flat-start best coming into the meet was a 48.52; he has also split 47.39 on a free relay rolling start.

The World Junior Record is a 47.58, done by Australian Kyle Chalmers at the 2016 Olympic Games where he won gold at just 18-years old.