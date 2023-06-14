Klete Keller Asks for Capitol Riot Sentencing Date to Be Pushed Back Again

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller asked a federal judge for his July 7 sentencing hearing to be postponed again to “further facilitate” his cooperation with ongoing law enforcement investigations into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

In September of 2021, Keller pleaded guilty to obstructing a federal proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. The sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for May, but it was pushed back to July 7 after his attorney, Edward B. MacMahon Jr., died in March.

The attorney for Olympic gold medalist and USC graduate Klete Keller has asked a federal judge to delay Keller's July 7 sentencing in connection with the U.S. Capitol attack in order to facilitate continued cooperation with law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/NXNWwmt8qt — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) June 12, 2023

An outspoken supporter of former president Donald Trump, Keller was identified in videos from the insurrection wearing a U.S. Olympic Team jacket and towering above the crowd at 6-foot-6. A few days later, he turned himself in facing charges in Denver.

Keller resigned from his position at the Colorado real estate firm Hoff & Leigh after making headlines for his involvement, with the company saying it “supports the right to free speech and lawful protest but we cannot condone the actions that violate the rule of law.” However, Keller is currently listed as a broker on Hoff & Leigh’s website and Colorado real estate licensing records show he resumed working there in May of 2021.

The 41-year-old Keller is expected to receive far less time than his 20-year maximum. Paul Allard Hodgkins spent eight months behind bars in Florida after entering a guilty plea for the same felony charge two years ago in Florida.

Keller admitted to spending “a little less than one hour” inside the Capitol as part of an attempt to stop or delay certification of the electoral college vote for the 2020 election. He also said he took phone photos and videos inside the Capitol, then destroyed the phone, its memory card, and threw away the Team USA jacket within 48 hours.

According to his plea, Keller yelled, “F*** Nancy Pelosi!” and “F*** Chuck Schumer!” when he was in the rotunda.

The Capitol riot left five people dead, including a police officer. More than 1,000 people have since been arrested, the majority of whom have pleaded guilty, according to the Department of Justice.

A three-time Olympian, Keller won two gold medals as a member of the American men’s 800-meter freestyle relay team at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008. He also picked up a silver in the event at Sydney 2000 in addition to a pair of bronze medals in the 400 free at Sydney 200 and Athens 2004. He competed collegiately at USC for two years from 2000-01 before turning professional. Until 2007, he trained at Michigan’s Club Wolverine under coaches Jon Urbanchek and later Bob Bowman.

