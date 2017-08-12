Kirill Prigoda Breaks Own 200 SCM Breast Russian Record in Eindhoven

FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

Kirill Prigoda has now broken the Russian 200 SCM breaststroke national record for the second time during the FINA World Cup tour this summer. The record initially stood at 2:02.38, which Prigoda held in joint with Oleg Kostin. Prigoda swam that time at the 2014 FINA SC World Championships in Doha, while Kostin’s time was from the 2013 Russian Championships.

Prigoda then went a 2:02.16 10 days ago at the Moscow Stop of the World Cup tour, shortly after competing at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. Tonight, Prigoda just sliced a hundredth off of that mark with a 2:02.15.

27.57 – 31.46 – 31.63 – 31.49

Prigoda was out in 59.03, then came home in 1:03.12 to secure the victory in Eindhoven tonight. He was not the only finisher under 2:03, with Germany’s Marco Koch (2:02.62) and Russia‘s Anton Chupkov (2:02.83) close behind him for 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Chupkov is the reigning World Champion in this race in long course, though Prigoda was faster in Moscow and then tonight in Eindhoven in short course.