Kick Ki Power Bdhane Wala Workout

Ham sab jante hai ki swimming me legs ki kya importance hoti hai, chahe wo starting me underwater dolphin kicks ho ya last me finishing, kick ki apni ek alag bhi importance hai. Swimmers ke liye kick unke propeller ki tarah hota hai jo unko continues forward direction me ek force deta hai jiska use karke swimmers apni Pace ko maintain karte hai. To chaliye dekhte hai leg workout ke liye kuch sets jo ki swimmers apne workout me use kar skte hai.

2 Rounds (Fins Ke Sath)

1 X 25 Flutter Kick (Board Ke Sath With Easy Effort)

2 X 25 Dolphin Kick (Board Ke Sath)

1 X 75 Flutter Kick (Board Ke Sath With Medium Effort)

2 X 25 Dolphin Kick (Board Ke Sath)

**Board Ko Hata Kar

1 X 125 Flutter Kick (Streamline On Back, Fast)

2 X 25 Dolphin Kick (Streamline On Back, Fast)

1 X 25 Easy

More Workout :-

