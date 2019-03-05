Brits Wilby, Clark & Young Guns Headed To Des Moines

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

March 6th-9th, 2019

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa

LCM (50m) pool

Psych Sheets

The Pro Swim Series in Des Moines kicks off tomorrow and spectators will be treated to a British contingency making the trip across the pond. An 18-strong line-up will take to the Wellmark YMCA pool, carrying on the tradition of British talent competing in Pro Swim Series since 2014.

British Swimming’s Head of Elite Development and Team Leader for the Des Moines meet, Tim Jones, says, “The unique set up of the Pro Swim Series Meet enables almost every swimmer to get a second swim, with the programme featuring multiple finals across all events.

“Our group of athletes are a combined selection of swimmers from the World Class Programme as well as individuals from both Swim England’s and Scottish Swimming’s Performance Pathways.

“It is an exciting mix of transitioning athletes that will be looking to further establish their place within the senior ranks of British Swimming and have one eye on the upcoming World Championships in South Korea.

“Many of the group have previous international experience, with the likes of Emily Large, Jacob Peters and Nick Pyle having competed at events such as last summer’s European Championships and the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. This meet enables us to continue to provide high-level process-focused outings early in the long course season.

“Athletes will face added challenges including a limited time for acclimatization, given we arrive in the USA and start competing within 36 hours. The weather will also be a factor that our swimmers will have to deal with as it is expected temperatures in Des Moines are between -10 and -19 on arrival, which will push them out of their comfort zones and require great thought when it comes to race processes and preparation.”

Among the British attendees is breaststroking ace James Wilby, who is coming off a stellar set of performances at the British Universities & Colleges Championships (BUCS) last month.

While competing in Ponds Forge, 25-year-old Wilby clinched a trio of BUCS Records en route to sweeping the men’s 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events. Wilby’s times in Sheffield included 27.45, 59.42 and 2:09.71 in the respective events.

Wilby is listed as the 2nd seed across the 3 breaststroke events for Des Moines, positioned only behind American Kevin Cordes.

19-year-old Imogen Clark is also set to compete in Des Moines. Clark clocked a new British National Record in the women’s short course meters 50 breaststroke with the 29.43 she produced last December at the Swim England Winter Championships. Clark enters Des Moines as the 6th seeded 50m and 100m breaststroker.

2017 World Junior Champion in the 200m fly, Emily Large, is also slated to race, as are 18-year-old young guns Nicholas Pyle and Jacob Peters. Pyle finished 12th in the 50m back at last year’s European Championships, while Peters claimed 21st in the 100m fly and 24th in the 200m fly.

British athletes selected to race at the Des Moines Grand Prix:

Charlotte Atkinson

Amy Bell

Cameron Brooks-Clarke

Tain Bruce

Imogen Clark

Harry Constantine

Chloe Golding

Kat Greenslade

Emily Large

Joe Litchfield

Keanna MacInnes

Scott McLay

Jacob Peters

Nick Pyle

Molly Renshaw

Sophie Smith

James Wilby

Abbie Wood