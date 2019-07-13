Kibler Hits 1:47.1 200 FR PB on Day 2 of Austin Sectionals

2019 ST TXLA SPEEDO SOUTHERN SECTIONALS

July 11-14th

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Hosted by Longhorn Aquatics

Long Course Meters

The 2nd day of racing in Austin featured the 200 breast, 200 free, and 400 IM. The highlight of the day was WIll Licon’s monster 2:08.88 200 breast, which broke Eric Shanteau‘s pool record. Madisyn Cox won the women’s 200 breast, roaring to a 2:26.36. The time was a season best for Cox, and her fastest time since 2017, when she went her lifetime best of 2:25.62.

16-year-old Rylie Lopez of Austin Swim Club won the women’s 200 free, clocking a 2:01.66. The time was a big drop for Lopez, whose personal best coming into this weekend was 2:03.65. Drew Kibler had another big swim on night 2 of the meet. Kibler threw down a 1:47.16 to win the men’s 200 free, beating out runner-up Maxime Rooney by 2.05 seconds. Kibler’s time was a personal best for him, half a second faster than his previous best of 1:47.65 from 2018 Jr Pan Pacs. Kibler and Rooney were neck-and-neck at the 150 mark, 1:19.75 and 1:19.91 respectively. Kibler kept up the pace, splitting 27.41 coming home, while Rooney faded, coming home in 29.30.

Aggie Monika Gonzlaez won the women’s 400 IM, swimming a 4:49.60 to be the only swimmer in the field under 4:50. Benjamin Walker won the men’s IM, clocking a 4:26.24.

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY 2)

MEN

1. Longhorn Aquatics 281 2. Aggie Swim Club 161 3. Unattached South Texas 136 4. Austin Swim Club 114 5. Crawfish Aquatics 82 6. Nitro Swimming 68.5 7. Lakeside Aquatic Club 53 8. North Texas Nadadores 48 9. Rockwall Aquatic Center of Exc 46.5 10. Houston Bridge Bats 42 11. Streamline Aquatics 41 12. Alamo Area Aquatic Association 37 13. City of Richardson Swim Team 35 14. Swim Streamline at Northampton 29 15. Texas Christian University 25 16. Waterloo Swimming 23 16. Premier Aquatics Club of Klein 23 18. Unattached Florida 17 18. Texas Ford Aquatics 17 20. Nations Capital 16 20. Mansfield Aquatic Club 16 22. South Shore Sails 15 23. Spring Swim Team 13 24. Eagle Swimming Association 12 25. Dallas Mustangs 11 26. Aquastar 6 27. Dads Club Swim Team 5 28. Magnolia Aquatic Club 4 28. Navy Swimming 4 30. Unattached North Texas 3

WOMEN

1. Aggie Swim Club 313 2. Longhorn Aquatics 191.5 3. Austin Swim Club 124 4. Lakeside Aquatic Club 111.5 5. Rockwall Aquatic Center of Exc 108 6. Magnolia Aquatic Club 71 7. Nitro Swimming 69 8. Unattached Gulf 65 9. Mansfield Aquatic Club 56 10. Unattached South Texas 32 11. Texas Ford Aquatics 31 12. Tulane Aquatics 30 12. Rice Aquatics 30 14. Tiger Aquatics 20 15. Dallas Mustangs 18 15. Crawfish Aquatics 18 15. Swim Streamline at Northampton 18 18. Austin Trinity Aquatic Club 13 19. YMCA of NW LA - Red River Aqua 12 20. Dads Club Swim Team 11 21. Lakeside Swim Team 9 21. Southern Methodist University 9 23. Western Hills Athletic Club 6 24. Hays Swim Club 5 25. City of Richardson Swim Team 4 25. Alamo Area Aquatic Association 4 25. Aquastar 4 28. Power For Life 3 28. Streamline Aquatics 3 28. Unattached North Texas 3 31. Texas Christian University 2 32. Lost Creek Aquatics 1